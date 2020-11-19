Merlin Complete Auto Care Small Business Wins Synchrony Pillars Project Awards

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlin Complete Auto Care today announced that small business owner, Muffadal Simba, has won a Synchrony Pillars Project award from Synchrony, a premier consumer financial services company. Muffadal Simba has supported the Glendale Heights community through times of change. As a winner he will receive a $10,000 prize to grow his business and honor its resiliency and ability to transform the lives of those in their communities.



"Muffadel Simba's community service has been a guide that we can all hope to emulate," said Abraham Nunez, General Manager of Merlin Complete Auto Care. "On behalf of the Merlin team, we are proud of his business and community accomplishments."



"He has been an inspiration of care and support to those in need in the community of Glendale Heights," said Valerie Zabriskie, Marketing Director at Merlin Complete Auto Care. "This award is a testament to Muffadel's extraordinary character; we are proud to have him in the Merlin family."



"A 2020 Synchrony Pillar is someone who brings bold new thinking to the table, a leader who is passionate about their community and supports it through the ups and downs," said Neeraj Mehta, CEO, Payment Solutions, Synchrony. "We are honored to recognize this year's award winners for their successes and how they are changing what's possible for their business and community."

With over 3500 centers in North America, Merlin Complete Auto Care is part of the Driven Brands family of companies. Locally-owned and operated in Glendale Heights, Illinois, franchise owner Simba Muffadal and his team are dedicated to premier service, customer education, and community service.



Synchrony is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

