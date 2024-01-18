Merlin Cyber to Host On-Demand Webcast on Post-Quantum Readiness

Learn how agencies can prepare and prioritize their actions to maintain data security while navigating the post-quantum transition

TYSON'S CORNER, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlin Cyber, a trusted solutions provider to the U.S. Government, announced today it will host an on-demand webcast with a panel of industry thought leaders that will examine the implications of quantum computing and cryptography. Titled, "Post Quantum Readiness: What You Need to Know Today to Keep Our Secrets Safe," this webcast will educate viewers on the rapid emergence of quantum computing and how they can prioritize becoming quantum-safe. The webcast will be available to registrants beginning January 30, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET.

Quantum safety is one of the top cyber priorities for the U.S. Government. At no other time in history has our treasure trove of sensitive systems and data been more at risk of being compromised than it is today, thanks to the rapid emergence and power of quantum computing.

In August 2023, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), National Security Agency (NSA), and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) published a factsheet urging organizations to begin planning for migration to post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) standards by developing quantum-readiness roadmaps.

Philip George, Executive Technical Strategist at Merlin Cyber, will facilitate the informative discussion intended to educate agencies on the steps and priorities they need to consider as they assess the direction of their unique post-quantum-readiness roadmap. Joining George on the panel:

Bill Newhouse, Cybersecurity Engineer & Project Lead, NCCoE, NIST

Tom Patterson , Managing Director, Emerging Technology, Accenture

Vladimir Soukharev, Ph.D., VP of Cryptographic Research & Development, InfoSec Global

Aidan Kelly , Solutions Architect, Marvell Government Solutions

Jonathan Schulze-Hewett, Vice President of Development, Information Security Corporation

These quantum leaders from across the software, hardware, and services ecosystem will share insights into how agencies can:

Understand how cryptographic vulnerabilities relate to Common Weakness Enumeration

Benefit from an in-depth cryptographic inventory

Develop an actionable plan to achieve crypto agility to prepare for a post-quantum computing world

When: The on-demand webcast will be available beginning January 30, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Register to receive a link to the webcast directly to your inbox

