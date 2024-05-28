MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS' LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT DEBUTS NATION'S FIRST LEGO® WORLD PARADE

This summer, families can experience the first-ever LEGO ® World Parade in North America , exclusively at LEGOLAND ® California Resort.

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip, hip, PARADE! Today, LEGOLAND® California officially kicked off the nation's first LEGO® World Parade. Visitors can celebrate the summer season in the best way possible – by dancing and singing along as LEGO® themed parade floats starring iconic new characters make their way through the theme park.

LEGO World Parade at LEGOLAND California.

"Surrounded by a whirlwind of streamers and waving flags, we proudly launched the nation's inaugural LEGO World Parade at LEGOLAND California today," said President of LEGOLAND California Resort Kurt Stocks. "This landmark Parade feels even more celebratory as we honor LEGOLAND California Resort's 25th birthday this year. Every float tells a story and every step along the way ignites imagination. The Parade is the perfect finale to a day spent riding, climbing, splashing, and building through our 60+ rides, shows and attractions."

The Parade features a dazzling array of LEGO themed floats including a bright red LEGO City Firetruck, a swashbuckling pirate ship, and floats inspired by LEGO® NINJAGO®, LEGO® City Deep Sea Adventure, and DUPLO®. Accompanying these floats is an exclusive ensemble of LEGO characters and more than 50 performers, captivating audiences as they march through the west side of the Park.

The excitement doesn't end there! Summer at LEGOLAND California Resort features a slate of exciting happenings, including the recently opened new land, Dino Valley. Here's what to expect:

Dino Valley : Dinosaurs roared to life earlier this year in Dino Valley. The new land near the entrance of the Park features three roar-some rides, a build and play area, and tons of prehistoric fun.

Dinosaurs roared to life earlier this year in Dino Valley. The new land near the entrance of the Park features three roar-some rides, a build and play area, and tons of prehistoric fun. LEGOLAND Water Park: Get ready to splash into summer: LEGOLAND Water Park is open for the season! Featuring more than seven slides, sandy beaches, and LEGO Legends of CHIMA Water Park, the Park comprises 10 acres of water fun!

Get ready to splash into summer: LEGOLAND Water Park is open for the season! Featuring more than seven slides, sandy beaches, and LEGO Legends of CHIMA Water Park, the Park comprises 10 acres of water fun! Birthday Block Party: To celebrate LEGOLAND California's 25 th birthday year, enjoy an exciting lineup of performances and experiences, including: GO Xtreme!: Ready, set, GO Xtreme! Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as professional athletes showcase jaw-dropping stunts and gravity-defying acts during this fun summer show. Once Upon a Brick – The Tale of the King: This silly slapstick comedy "Once Upon a Brick" is sure to make all guests giggle and smile. Visit the Castle Stage to see Kingdom characters like the King come to life in this interactive storytelling show. School of Spinjitzu : Witness the kicks and tricks of ninja masters! Learn to kick, chop, spin, and balance just like a Ninja Master in this interactive martial arts style show.

To celebrate LEGOLAND California's 25 birthday year, enjoy an exciting lineup of performances and experiences, including: Red, White & BOOM!: The summer heats up at LEGOLAND California Resort with a star-spangled 4th of July celebration: Red, White & BOOM! Throughout the day, kids of all ages can participate in all-American family picnic games and building activities. At night, the evening fireworks show combines patriotic music with dazzling pyrotechnics – be sure to grab a special pair of glasses that turn the fireworks into LEGO bricks.

For more information about LEGOLAND California, visit our website or follow us on Facebook.

