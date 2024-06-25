More than 700 guests got their groove on in celebration of the new gondola-style ride featuring seven party pods in the sky

GOSHEN, N.Y., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of guests arrived at LEGOLAND® New York Resort yesterday decked out in disco-themed attire ready to dance, party and shatter world records. The disco gathering was held in celebration of the highly anticipated opening of the newest ride for LEGOLAND New York: Minifigure Skyflyer. Offering a party in the sky experience for guests, Minifigure Skyflyer is an immersive, fun-filled ride that moves guests through the Park to the tune of the signature Minifigure Skyflyer Dance.

Merlin Entertainments’ LEGOLAND® New York Resort Breaks World Record for Largest Disco Dance Party on Opening Day of New Minifigure Skyflyer Ride

A total of 704 guests arrived at the family theme park in sequined apparel, sparkly tutus, disco ball themed accessories, and other disco-themed duds, where they joined in on a Park-wide disco dance party, surpassing the previous World Disco Dance Party record of 598. To kick off the record-breaking attempt, DJ Dimension led the crowd in a tutorial of the ride's signature dance, then with a 3, 2, 1…confetti cannons blasted into the cheering crowd. The Minifigure Skyflyer disco tune then took over every speaker in the Park and guests boogied their way to world record success. Some of LEGOLAND New York's most beloved costume characters, such as Lady Robot, Professor Brick, LEGOLAND Boy and LEGOLAND Girl also joined in on the fun.

"Minifigure Skyflyer is a groundbreaking attraction for LEGOLAND Resorts, and the enthusiastic crowd at today's grand opening shows that LEGOLAND New York is the ideal location for it," said President of LEGOLAND New York Stephanie Johnson. "Whether you love disco, a pirate party, or dancing with party animals, our guests will enjoy the various themes of this new attraction, spot over 100 minifigures, and keep the party going all season long."

Minifigure Skyflyer is free to ride with Park admission, and each Party Pod is ADA accessible, stroller-friendly and can seat up to ten people.

For the ultimate family experience this summer, check out the Park's newest action-packed show, GO Xtreme! featuring extreme stunts by world-class BMX riders, skateboarders, pogo athletes and more. On July 4th, join the annual Red White & BOOM! event to celebrate Independence Day. Then, cool off at the Water Playground, where you can enjoy water cannons, slides, and a giant bucket that douses you with 318 gallons of water from above.

Also, take advantage of the Park's limited time only offer: $29 kids' tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket and extend your stay overnight at LEGOLAND Hotel and save 10% on hotel rooms.

For more information, visit https://www.legoland.com/newyork/. For imagery and broll, see here.

About LEGOLAND® New York Resort

AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® New York Resort, the ultimate LEGO® theme park destination, just outside New York City in the beautiful Hudson Valley! At LEGOLAND New York, kids ages two through 12 and their families can ride, climb, splash, and build their way through seven themed lands. Transform into a Minifigure on the world-premiere LEGO® Factory Adventure Ride, master the art of Spinjitzu on LEGO® NINJAGO® the Ride, save the kingdom on the Dragon Coaster, and explore awesome LEGO built cities in MINILAND! Adding to the multi-day destination experience, the bricktastic fun continues at LEGOLAND® Hotel, open year-round! The only LEGO themed hotel in the Northeast, it features 250 rooms in four themes: LEGO® Pirates, Kingdom, LEGO® Friends and LEGO® NINJAGO® – all just steps away from the theme park! LEGOLAND New York is a Certified Autism Center, credited by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. The Park is easily accessible by car, Metro-North train and direct bus service on Coach USA from Port Authority. For more information visit https://www.legoland.com/new-york/.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-center gateway attractions and LEGOLAND® Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 62 million guests annually to its growing estate, with more than 140 sites across 23 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO® Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences. See http://www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

SOURCE LEGOLAND New York Resort