Merlin Entertainments' LEGOLAND® New York Resort Opens its Newest Attraction, Minifigure Skyflyer, with a Groovy, Glittering Celebration on June 24: The World's Largest Disco Dance Party!

First 2,500 guests to sign up and arrive at the Park on June 24 dressed in their disco best will gain free same-day tickets to LEGOLAND New York

Also new this June: LEGOLAND New York's newest show GO Xtreme! makes its debut on June 15, featuring extreme stunts from world-class performers

GOSHEN, N.Y., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGOLAND® New York Resort's newest attraction, Minifigure Skyflyer, will make its highly-anticipated opening to the public with sky-soaring, disco-dancing fun on June 24. Minifigure Skyflyer is a first-of-its-kind ride at LEGOLAND® Resorts, offering a "party in the sky" experience for guests as they travel across the Park via gondola-style Party Pods. The party starts on the ground with an immersive queuing experience filled with disco tune music and inviting guests to get in the groove with the signature Minifigure Skyflyer Dance.

Minifigure Skyflyer, LEGOLAND New York

To celebrate the opening of its newest attraction, LEGOLAND New York Resort is hosting a Disco Dance Party on June 24, aiming to break the World Record for the Largest Disco Dance party with thousands of disco-clad fans in attendance. Guests are encouraged to dress in their disco best – glitter/sequin apparel, sparkly tutus, disco ball themed accessories, and other disco-themed duds. The first 2,500 guests to register through an online submission form and arrive at the Park on opening day dressed in theme will gain free same-day entry tickets!

"There's so much fun to be had at LEGOLAND New York Resort, but it's a sprawling Park, so guests have been asking for easier ways to navigate between the Park's seven themed lands and we listened," said Divisional Director of LEGOLAND New York Stephanie Johnson. "Minifigure Skyflyer provides an exciting solution that ignites creativity, sparks imagination and gives the best views of all the excitement happening at the Park and the surrounding, picturesque Hudson Valley, all from the air."

The seven Party Pod themes invite guests to get to know some of LEGOLAND New York's most beloved minifigures – more than 100 are depicted across the attraction – and take part in fun activities with their minifigure hosts as they soar through the sky:

Pirate Shindig : Sing a pirate sea shanty and learn the pirate lingo with Calico Jade and Scallywag.

: Sing a pirate sea shanty and learn the pirate lingo with Calico Jade and Scallywag. Dinner Party : Join Hot Dog Man at the dinner party to find the best places to eat in LEGOLAND New York!

: Join Hot Dog Man at the dinner party to find the best places to eat in LEGOLAND New York! Party Animals : Crack jokes with Chicken Suit Guy and Racoon Costume Fan.

: Crack jokes with Chicken Suit Guy and Racoon Costume Fan. City : Wave your hands in the air like you just don't care with the No Limits crew.

: Wave your hands in the air like you just don't care with the No Limits crew. Disco Pod : Can you groove your way across LEGOLAND New York with Hip Hop Girl?

: Can you groove your way across LEGOLAND New York with Hip Hop Girl? Brick Party : Celebrate all things LEGO with super fans Mike and Amy!

: Celebrate all things LEGO with super fans Mike and Amy! LEGO Galaxy – Out of This World Party : Meet Alien Dancer and learn how aliens party.

Minifigure Skyflyer is free to ride with Park admission, and each Party Pod is ADA accessible, stroller-friendly and can seat up to ten people.

More To Explore: All-New Shows and Ways to Save!

LEGOLAND New York is giving families more ways to bask in the fun this summer. Guests visiting this summer can also experience:

Heart-Pounding, Action-Packed New Show : One of LEGOLAND Resort's most loved shows is making its debut at LEGOLAND New York on June 15 : GO Xtreme! Featuring thrilling, hilarious and extreme stunts from world-class performers, the stunt show action unfolds on the set of our favorite TV show GO Xtreme!, where a panel of fun-loving guest judges will determine which extreme stunts make the cut for the newest season of the show. Families can join in the fun as part of the "live studio audience" while hopeful stunt performers – from BMX riders to a world-record holding pogo athlete – compete for their big break on the show.

: One of LEGOLAND Resort's most loved shows is making its debut at LEGOLAND New York on : GO Xtreme! Featuring thrilling, hilarious and extreme stunts from world-class performers, the stunt show action unfolds on the set of our favorite TV show GO Xtreme!, where a panel of fun-loving guest judges will determine which extreme stunts make the cut for the newest season of the show. Families can join in the fun as part of the "live studio audience" while hopeful stunt performers – from BMX riders to a world-record holding pogo athlete – compete for their big break on the show. Lowest Prices of the Season : For a limited time, guests can also take advantage of great deals on kids' tickets. Purchase an adult ticket and get a kid's ticket for $29 , or upgrade your visit and spend the night at LEGOLAND Hotel to save 10% on hotel rooms and get $29 kids' ticket rate included in your package.

To learn more about the new Minifigure Skyflyer and buy tickets to LEGOLAND New York Resort, visit https://www.legoland.com/new-york/.

About LEGOLAND® New York Resort

AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® New York Resort, the ultimate LEGO® theme park destination, just outside New York City in the beautiful Hudson Valley! At LEGOLAND New York, kids ages two through 12 and their families can ride, climb, splash, and build their way through seven themed lands. Transform into a Minifigure on the world-premiere LEGO® Factory Adventure Ride, master the art of Spinjitzu on LEGO® NINJAGO® the Ride, save the kingdom on the Dragon Coaster, and explore awesome LEGO built cities in MINILAND! Adding to the multi-day destination experience, the bricktastic fun continues at LEGOLAND® Hotel, open year-round! The only LEGO themed hotel in the Northeast, it features 250 rooms in four themes: LEGO® Pirates, Kingdom, LEGO® Friends and LEGO® NINJAGO® – all just steps away from the theme park! LEGOLAND New York is a Certified Autism Center, credited by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. The Park is easily accessible by car, Metro-North train and direct bus service on Coach USA from Port Authority. For more information visit https://www.legoland.com/new-york/.

