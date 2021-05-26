Merlin Labs Announces $25M Funding Round and Partnership to Bring Autonomy to 55-Aircraft Fleet

BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlin Labs , the leading developer of autonomous flight technology for fixed-wing aircraft, is disclosing that it has raised $25 million in funding from GV (formerly Google Ventures) and First Round Capital.

The company, which until today had been in stealth mode, is also announcing a 55-aircraft partnership with Dynamic Aviation, the owner of the world's largest private King Air fleet.

With offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Denver, and Auckland, New Zealand as well as a dedicated flight facility at the Mojave Air & Space Port, Merlin is building a certifiable autonomy system for complex fixed-wing aircraft. The company has demonstrated hundreds of autonomous missions on multiple aircraft types, including complex twin turboprop aircraft. Its autonomy platform is aircraft-agnostic, focuses on on-board autonomy rather than remote piloting and is being integrated into a wide variety of public- and private-sector aircraft.

Today, Merlin is announcing the first public implementation of its technology with a partnership with Dynamic Aviation to automate 55 high-performance King Air platforms that will support a wide range of public- and private-sector missions. The first aircraft from the partnership is currently in flight trials in Mojave.

"We're proud to partner with Dynamic to begin the process of moving autonomy from the lab and to the market," said Matthew George, Merlin co-founder and CEO. "This deal represents a major commercial milestone as well as Merlin's commitment to support larger and more complex aircraft."

"We are honored to partner with Merlin by leveraging this leading-edge technology in an operational platform," said Michael Stoltzfus, Dynamic Aviation CEO. "We look forward to serving alongside Merlin to create extraordinary value for customers around the world."

About Merlin Labs

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Boston, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Denver, and Mojave, Merlin Labs is building the definitive autonomy system for all things that fly. To learn more, visit www.merlinlabs.com or follow us on Twitter @merlinaero .

About Dynamic Aviation

Dynamic Aviation provides innovative aviation solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. By combining creative ingenuity with dependable aircraft and state-of-the-art infrastructure, they develop and deliver agile aviation solutions that help customers achieve new levels of performance and productivity. To learn more, visit www.dynamicaviation.com .

SOURCE Merlin Labs

