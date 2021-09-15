Merlin Law Group Opens New Orleans Office To Aid With Hurricane Ida Recovery

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlin Law Group, a nationwide law firm specializing in first-party property losses, recently opened a New Orleans office to aid policyholders affected by Hurricane Ida. The new office, located at 201 St. Charles Avenue, Suite 2500, will serve as the firm's local hub for Hurricane Ida claims handling. Merlin Law Group also hired two new local attorneys to have a hands-on approach with hurricane damage claims.

"Our firm is committed to helping those affected by Hurricane Ida get the representation they need to ensure they obtain adequate recovery. We aim to assist policyholders with their insurance claims and educating them to avoid a second disaster with their insurance company," said Chip Merlin, president of Merlin Law Group.

Lucas Morehouse is a New Orleans-native with extensive civil and criminal litigation experience. Following the loss of his home to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Lucas is able to better identify with storm-ravaged communities and empathize with those who have lost everything. Lucas is proud to join a firm dedicated to being The Policyholder's Advocate™ and obtaining justice for policyholders wronged by their insurance companies.

"There is no doubt that what I like best about being a lawyer is being able to help people. That's what I do it for," says Lucas.

Steve Mullins is another native of New Orleans and has specialized in hurricane bad faith, construction defect, and toxic mold litigation throughout Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi. Steve represented dozens of individuals against their insurance companies for their Hurricane Katrina damage claims. He also handled the notable Webster v. USAA case in Mississippi in which a property was severely damaged from Hurricane Katrina. Steve's work led to the court ruling in his client's favor and securing a seven-figure recovery.

Since 1985, Merlin Law Group has operated as a specialty law firm handling complicated first-party property losses. The firm handles losses from hurricanes, water, wind, hail, and other covered perils. They have assisted both residential and commercial policyholders with recovery after notable storms like Hurricane Eta, Hurricane Michael, Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Katrina, and others.

If you have a Hurricane Ida damage claim that has been wrongfully delayed, denied, or underpaid, you can submit a Free Case Review to Merlin Law Group here. You can also find helpful FAQs about hurricane damage claims as well as multiple eBooks discussing the insurance claims process.

About Merlin Law Group: Merlin Law Group has been dedicated to representing governmental, commercial, and residential policyholders with their property insurance disputes for over 35 years. Founder Chip Merlin published Pay Up!, a book detailing how policyholders can avoid a second disaster with their insurance company. As The Policyholder's Advocate™, Merlin Law Group is committed to helping policyholders nationwide.

