Merlin Law Group Urges Texas Policyholders To Not Throw In The Towel On Frozen Pipe Claims

HOUSTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The winter storm in Texas has left many policyholders with damage from frozen or burst pipes. Insurance companies are dealing with a backlog of claims and these losses are now projected to surpass those of Hurricane Harvey. Merlin Law Group, a law firm specializing in property insurance claim litigation, is reminding policyholders to hold their insurance companies accountable for paying what is rightfully owed.

Local MLG attorney Rene Sigman is urging affected residents to file their claim immediately to avoid missing any deadlines that may be in their insurance policies. If you have filed a claim and haven't heard back from your insurance company, especially if they have sent someone out to inspect the damage at the property, keep on them to respond to you and track all correspondence.

"If your claim has been denied or you believe it has been underpaid, don't give up! There are remedies under the law that will help you get your money," says Sigman.

Another issue facing residents is the delay with getting repairs to their home or business. Sigman urges policyholders to be wary of unlicensed contractors looking to make a quick buck through shoddy workmanship. She recommends gathering references on any contractor, public adjuster, or attorney before signing any contracts. If policyholders are unsure of how to interpret if a settlement amount is fair, Sigman recommends consulting with an attorney. Merlin Law Group is happy to provide a free case review on your frozen pipe damage claim to help you determine whether what the insurance company is offering is fair. "I want to do my part and help as many Texas residents as possible," says Sigman.

You can hear more of Sigman's remarks, along with other tips on avoiding potentially costly DIY repairs on frozen or burst pipes by watching KPRC2 Houston's report here. Merlin Law Group also has a blog with insight for policyholders navigating property insurance claims.

About Merlin Law Group: Merlin Law Group has been dedicated to representing policyholders and litigating their insurance claims for 35 years. We have represented individual homeowners, commercial enterprises, condominium associations, and municipalities. Our firm has successfully litigated and recovered hundreds of millions in damages for our clients. Having a dedicated trial team, financial resources to fight insurance companies, and attorneys nationwide sets us apart.

SOURCE Merlin Law Group, P.A.

Related Links

www.merlinlawgroup.com

