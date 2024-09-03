Merlin Ventures Chosen as 2024 SC Media Awards Finalist for Investor of the Year

VC Dedicated to Investing in and Scaling Innovative Cybersecurity Startups Recognized for Unique Community-Oriented Approach

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlin Ventures, the venture capital affiliate of The Merlin Group, today announced the company has been named a finalist in the 2024 SC Media Awards for Investor of the Year. Merlin Ventures invests exclusively in enterprise cybersecurity software companies, with a particular focus on identifying and investing in Israeli startups.

The SC Awards are one of the most prestigious and competitive honors in the cybersecurity industry. Now in its 27th year, the SC Awards program has expanded award categories to include recognition for the investors that fuel the cybersecurity space and help bring innovative technologies to life.

"It is an honor to be named a finalist in the Investor of the Year category," said Seth Spergel, Managing Partner, Merlin Ventures. "We have an incredibly talented team both in the U.S. and in Israel working closely with both founders and a huge community of CISOs, so that we can provide far more than just dollars to our portfolio companies – we arm them with direct feedback from security buyers to guide their growth strategy and product roadmap."

Merlin Ventures' community of over 300 security executives opens up access to the cybersecurity market, connecting CISOs and innovative startups together for bi-directional information exchange. This approach enables Merlin to invest ahead of the curve while also ensuring startups are able to gain a more complete understanding of the market needs.

On top of that community, Merlin has built a world-class platform for its portfolio, providing infrastructure for market readiness, cybersecurity engineering expertise, and go-to-market muscle. It helps startups penetrate and pursue some of the largest markets in the world, including the U.S. government.

This recognition comes on the heels of Merlin Ventures appointing Andrew Smeaton as the firm's CISO-in-Residence, further strengthening Merlin Ventures' unique approach to building community and helping portfolio companies better align with buyer preferences.

Learn more about Merlin Ventures and the companies in its portfolio.

About Merlin Ventures

Merlin Ventures is the venture capital affiliate of The Merlin Group, a network of companies with more than 25 years of success bringing technologies to the U.S. Government market. Merlin Ventures rapidly scales visionary companies and introduces disruptive solutions designed to help enterprises address today's most critical cybersecurity challenges. Its unique business model combines robust infrastructure and capital, technical advisory and engineering advisory, market readiness acceleration, and deep-rooted government and industry relationships that enable its portfolio to rapidly grow and scale. Learn more at merlin.vc.

Media Contact:

Emily Ashley

[email protected]

SOURCE Merlin Ventures