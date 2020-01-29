Merlins of Glendale Heights IL, Vehicle Donation

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlin 200,000 Mile Shop of Glendale Heights is excited to donate a vehicle to a family in need. Franchise owner Muffadal Simba sought to help his community and families. As a father and husband, he understands how important family is.

The Village of Glendale Heights recommended Bridge Communities as an organization helping Glendale Heights families in need. Car donations are one of the biggest challenges that client families in the Transitional Housing Program struggle with, as well as finding and retaining a good job that will support their families.

"I am delighted that the Village was able to facilitate the connection of our local Merlin 200,000 Miles Shop and Bridge Communities," said Mayor Linda Jackson, Mayor of Glendale Heights. "The Merlin 200,000 Miles Shop has been in the Village of Glendale Heights for quite some time, and Simba continues to demonstrate his dedication to our community and our residents."

One of the most significant barriers to finding and keeping employment is that of unreliable transportation. Many client families enter Bridge Communities' Transitional Housing Program with no car or cars that soon break down. Most of these cars are not worth the cost of repairing. There is limited public transportation in DuPage County, and owning a car is a real necessity for any family. Client families use donated cars to transport themselves to work and their children to school, childcare, and activities.

"Bridge Communities provides an essential service assisting residents getting back on their feet via its many programs and housing opportunities," said Jackson. "The pairing of these two organizations and the donation of this vehicle to our resident shows the importance and value of public and private partnerships, along with greatly assisting our resident and her family."

On January 29th, Simba and his Merlin 200,000 Shop of Glendale Heights donated the vehicle to a Bridge Communities client family.

"We are proud to be partnered with this organization and hope that this donation will help the family with their transportation needs," said Valerie Zabriskie, Merlin's Marketing Director.

About Bridge Communities

Bridge Communities is a dynamic, grassroots, non-profit organization committed to transforming the lives of homeless families through partnering with talented, resourceful individuals and groups in our community. Our program of housing, mentoring and empowering families focuses on moving them towards a goal of self-sufficiency. For more information, please visit www.bridgecommunities.org

About Merlin 200,000 Mile Shops

Merlin 200,000 Mile Shops offer a neighborhood approach to automotive service and provides both repair and maintenance services as well as tire replacement and tire services. Merlin's DRIVE FOR 200,000, the industry's most comprehensive and affordable maintenance program, supports vehicle owners thousands of miles beyond the usual manufacturer's maintenance requirements and has positioned Merlin as the leader in vehicle longevity. Founded in 1975, Merlin is headquartered in St. Charles, Illinois. In February 2014, Driven Brands™, North America's leader in the automotive aftermarket, acquired Merlin 200,000 Mile Shops. For more information, please visit www.merlins.com

Merlin 200,000 Mile Shops Bridge Communities 3815 E. Main Street, Ste. D 505 Crescent Boulevard Contact: Valerie Zabriskie Contact: Lisa Doyle (630) 513-8200 ext. 109 (630) 403-5092 Valerie.zabriskie@merlins.com Bridgecommunities.org

