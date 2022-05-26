Mermaids Hope to Break Educational Records Again on World Oceans Day June 8th with Free Live Stream Events

Mermaids Globally Bring Their Magic to Raise Awareness in Second Annual Event Presented by Fins Magazine and Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration.

GILBERT, Ariz., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest mermaid education event is back to stream live from around the world on June 8th to raise awareness of World Oceans Day (WOD).

The free programs reached over 35,000 streams to students and classrooms in 2021 through a partnership with CILC (Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration) and are expected to reach even more this year.

Mermaids are streaming free on World Oceans Day, June 8, 2022 in educational segments from around the world in the second annual event sponsored by Fins Magazine and CILC.org

"The response in 2021 was far more than we ever expected," Pat Pastrano, Editor of Fins Magazine, commented. "We wanted to show that mermaids could help bring awareness of oceans and were absolutely overwhelmed with the response. A program in our event even won an Achievement in Education Award from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Mermaids truly are the ocean's voice, and we are proud to participate in World Oceans Day.

Our 2022 live-streamed interviews will highlight several animals, including the American Eel at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Canada, Pufferfish at Silverton Aquarium in Las Vegas, NV, and Sharks at Seaquest Woodridge, NJ, Treasures at Abalone Cove with Banyan Global Learning, and Gharial Crocodilia at the Honolulu Zoo in Hawaii.

"We are here to help. There is a strong global community of mermaids. The magic of mermaids in tails helps broaden audiences, raise awareness of important issues and present a voice for the sea," continued Mrs. Pastrano.

"We at Fins Magazine are excited to bring this educational event with the CILC to the general public and hope to demonstrate that Mermaids can and should be part of conservation and environmental awareness efforts.

Fins Magazine is the largest dedicated mermaid publication, both print and online.

For information about CILC, Fins, and World Ocean Day

https://www.fins-magazine.com/wod

https://www.cilc.org/Interactive-Learning/World-Oceans-Day.aspx

For more information about World Oceans Day: https://unworldoceansday.org/

