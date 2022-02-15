Merna Elaggar is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merna Elaggar is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Broker for her exemplary contributions in the real estate industry and her professional excellence at Merna Elaggar & Windermere Real Estate.

Merna Elaggar

Having led impressive careers in architecture and interior design, Mrs. Elaggar demonstrates an innate ability to help you truly make a house a home. She readily draws up designs to help buyers make their visions a reality and to help sellers attract the right audience of potential buyers. Additionally, she guides you through the market and will counsel you through the process of design, like paint colors or furniture arrangements, to help you maximize your new investment. Mrs. Elagger is truly passionate about helping clients achieve their goals and is determined to do so at Windermere Real Estate in Bellevue. She specializes in the Medina, Bellevue, Kirkland, Sammamish, Bothell, Mill Creek, Everett, and Maple Valley areas.

In light of her academic achievements, Mrs. Elaggar received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design in 2010. She then became a Certified Negotiation Expert and a Luxury Marketing Specialist by the National Association of Realtors.

As a testament to her professional excellence, Mrs. Elaggar's commitment to client satisfaction has led her to receive numerous industry awards and accolades. She was honored with the Rising Star Real Estate Agent Award by 5 Star Professional in 2018 and 2019. She was named 10 Best Real Estate Agents in Washington State in 2019 by the American Institute of Real Estate Professionals. She is also listed as Top 15 Bellevue Real Estate Broker on Social Media in 2017 and in Who's Who in America in 2019. Mrs. Elaggar was also named by Home Snap Top 15% of Production in the Nation.

Born and raised in Egypt, Mrs. Elaggar speaks three languages. She enjoys traveling in her free time and is always on the lookout for the world's best roller coaster.

Mrs. Elaggar dedicates this honorable recognition to her husband Mina Abouseif, of 14 years. She lives with her husband and two daughters in Sammamish.

To learn more, please visit www.mernarealestate.com.

SOURCE Continental Who's Who