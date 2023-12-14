Merrco Payments Awarded Best Cannabis Payments Company by KIND Magazine

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Merrco Payments, a leading player in the payments industry, has been recognized as the Best Cannabis Payments Company by KIND Magazine, a prominent publication in the cannabis industry. This prestigious award acknowledges Merrco Payments' outstanding contributions and commitment to providing innovative and secure payment solutions within the growing cannabis market.

Best Cannabis Payments Company Award (CNW Group/Merrco)
KIND Magazine's recent acknowledgement of Merrco Payments reflects the company's commitment to supporting businesses in the cannabis industry. Merrco Payments has distinguished itself through its unparalleled excellence in developing and delivering cutting-edge payment solutions that meet the needs of this niche market.  Our commitment to both compliance with regulatory standards and responsive problem-solving ensures the continuity of service for our valued customers.

"We are thrilled to receive the Best Cannabis Payments Company award from KIND. This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence in providing tailored payment solutions for the cannabis sector. At Merrco, our commitment to our customers goes beyond accolades – we pledge unparalleled dedication to address any challenges they may face, ensuring their success remains at the heart of our mission." said Kiki Plytas, co-CEO and COO at Merrco Payments. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Merrco Payments team."

Merrco Payments' success in the cannabis payments landscape can be attributed to its state-of-the-art technology, commitment to compliance, and a deep understanding of the dynamic cannabis landscape. By collaborating closely with cannabis businesses, Merrco Payments has crafted a suite of solutions that streamline payment processes, enhance efficiency, and provide a secure and compliant financial infrastructure for the industry.

The Best Cannabis Payments Company award from KIND recognizes Merrco Payments as a trailblazer in the payments space and further solidifies Merrco Payments' position as the trusted partner for cannabis businesses navigating the complexities of the industry.

About Merrco Payments:

Founded in 2016, Merrco is Canada's leading cannabis payment solution provider, bringing seamless, secure payment solutions to the market by making payments smarter and simpler every step of the way. Merrco's solution is embedded across the payments value chain with broad distribution through its strategic partnerships and integrations, and their platform offers ecommerce, virtual terminal, mobile, recurring and card present payment solutions with robust online reporting capabilities. Visit https://www.merrco.com/ to learn more.

