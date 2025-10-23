MERRELL AND GRAMICCI UNITE TO REIMAGINE AN OUTDOOR ICON

The Moab 2 Siren x Gramicci Celebrates Movement, Heritage, and A New Generation of Exploration

ROCKFORD, Mich., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrell, the global leader in hiking and outdoor footwear, and pioneering outdoor apparel brand Gramicci have joined forces in a collaboration that unites two originals of outdoor exploration. Rooted in heritage and movement, the partnership reimagines Merrell's No. 1 hiking icon – the Moab – through a fresh design lens that bridges trail performance with bold style.

Launching October 24, 2025, in two colorways, Dark Earth and Citron, the Merrell Moab 2 Siren x Gramicci infuses the iconic Moab silhouette with a reinterpreted Siren Web upper. Built on the trusted comfort and traction of the Moab 2 midsole and outsole, the result is a versatile design made for the trail, the rock face, or the city.

Founded within a year of each other – Merrell in 1981 and Gramicci in 1982 – both brands helped shape the outdoor industry in lasting ways. Gramicci, born from Yosemite's climbing counterculture, revolutionized apparel with movement-first innovations like the gusseted short and webbing belt, later embraced from California to Tokyo. Merrell has long championed the simple power of being outside, with the Moab becoming the world's best-selling hiking boot and a true symbol for explorers everywhere. This collaboration honors both legacies while redefining what outdoor culture means today.

"Exploring outside has always been about movement, freedom, and discovery – whether on the trail, the rock face, or the city," said Richard McLeod, Chief Marketing Officer at Merrell. "Partnering with Gramicci, a brand that has shaped outdoor culture for nearly 45 years, allowed us to create something that celebrates our heritage while redefining what an outdoor icon can look like today."

"Gramicci was born from the climbing counterculture of California, where every design detail was about evolving movement and freedom," said Stephan Wendler, Global Creative Director at Gramicci. "This partnership merges our climbing roots with Merrell's hiking legacy, connecting with the raw, messy and real side of the outdoors."

The Merrell Moab 2 Siren x Gramicci will be available starting October 24, 2025 on Merrell.com, Gramicci.com, and select global retailers.

About Merrell:

Merrell exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to explore the outdoors confidently. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's, and uniform footwear and apparel.

About Gramicci:

Since 1982 Gramicci has been making functional clothing for life in the great outdoors.

Built for movement, and loved by countless cultural movements—what started out in a garage in Ventura, California has traveled to the streets of Tokyo and beyond.

