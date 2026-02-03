Merrick Bank Unveils New Brand Identity and Website to Help Customers Build Credit and Move Forward in Reaching Their Financial Goals

"The bank that builds™," reflects the bank's evolution of product offerings following its acquisition of the Ally credit card portfolio and the relaunch of Ollo® credit cards.



SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrick Bank, a top 20 U.S. credit card issuer and wholly owned subsidiary of CardWorks, Inc., today revealed a brand refresh featuring a new logo, modern visual identity, and the tagline "The bank that builds™." The rebrand also launches with a redesigned website, merrickbank.com, that delivers a clearer, more intuitive experience for customers to understand, access, and manage credit.

The new identity represents a year of strategic progress, including Merrick Bank's April 2025 acquisition of the Ally credit card portfolio and the October 2025 relaunch of Ollo® credit cards — with upgraded technology, enhanced benefits, and refreshed design. Inspired by the idea of building upward, the new logo includes building blocks that balance confidence with a sense of aspiration, optimism, and motion. The visual system reflects Merrick Bank's belief that credit progress is not one-size-fits-all. Financial growth is enabled when consumers have access to solutions with clear terms designed to align with their individual financial goals.

In addition to the Merrick Bank Brand identity update, the color palette for Ollo's reimagined look is vibrant and brought to life through circular forms that signal progress and momentum. Ollo's identity is upbeat, modern, and created to stand out. Shades of the color palette are carried across the five new Ollo card plastic designs, updated since their reintroduction to the market in October 2025.

"Our mission, since our founding, has always been to help people move their financial lives forward," said Brian W. Jones, president of Merrick Bank. "'The bank that builds™' is more than a tagline, it's a promise to deliver straightforward, responsible credit, backed by service and tools that help customers build their credit with confidence."

"We know, based on our consumer research, that for many people, accessing credit can sometimes bring anxiety and a little frustration," said Matthew Kramer, SVP, and Head of Marketing at Merrick Bank. "Our goal with 'The bank that builds' is to show up differently with a message of transparency and support. That means meeting customers where they are and giving them options and the tools that make progress feel possible and achievable."

A Modern Identity Built for Clarity and Trust

New logo and visual system: A simplified, accessible design optimized for mobile-first experiences.

Tagline: The bank that builds™ reinforces Merrick Bank's commitment to practical, responsible tools that help customers establish and strengthen credit.

Redesigned website (merrickbank.com): Streamlined navigation, updated product pages, and enhanced online features designed to help customers find and take action faster.

Customer-first guardrails: Clear disclosures, intuitive digital tools, and support resources that underscore Merrick Bank's commitment to transparency and financial wellness.

Credit-building support: Educational resources, tracking tools, and account-management features designed to help customers improve their financial health.

The new brand identity will roll out across Merrick Bank's customer touchpoints throughout 2026, including web and mobile experiences, social media channels, customer communications, and select partner channels.

About Merrick Bank

Merrick Bank, founded in 1997, is an FDIC-insured bank headquartered in South Jordan, Utah, with nearly $9 billion in assets and five million cardmembers nationwide. A wholly owned subsidiary of CardWorks, Inc., Merrick Bank, provides responsible financial solutions that help customers build and strengthen their credit, while delivering exceptional service. As a leader in non-prime lending, Merrick Bank combines innovative technology, data-driven insights, and compassionate support to promote financial wellness for underserved consumers. Learn more at www.merrickbank.com.

About CardWorks, Inc.

CardWorks, Inc. is a trusted leader in the credit and payments industry, known for its people-first approach, unwavering commitment to compliance and innovative use of data and technology. Founded in 1987, CardWorks, Inc.'s family of companies have empowered millions of customers and partnered with businesses to deliver tailored financial solutions that drive success. The company excels by addressing challenges that others overlook, combining deep expertise with an uncompromising commitment to doing what's right for customers and clients. Learn more at www.cardworks.com.

