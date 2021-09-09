Merrill Distributing Inc. Announces Merger with Frostman Fish Market

MERRILL, Wis., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Schewe, owner and president of Merrill Distributing, and Sherry and Guy Frostman, owners of Frostman Fish Market, today announced the two companies will merge. Both companies are local, family-owned and professionally-managed businesses that supply food and food-related products to the Wisconsin hospitality, restaurant, and convenience store trade. This merger will combine sales, warehouse, and delivery operations.

Merrill Distributing has been a supplier to the restaurant and convenience store industries for more than 100 years. Merrill services customers in the North and Central regions of Wisconsin including and surrounding Wausau WI, as well as Upper Michigan.

Frostman Fish Market has been a specialty supplier of fish and seafood from coastal waters to the restaurant trade in Wausau, WI for more than 70 years. Guy Frostman is joining the Merrill leadership and sales team, while Sherry Frostman will be retiring after the transition.

"Both Frostman and Merrill have served our area with integrity and reliability," Shewe said. "This is the reason customers have chosen Merrill Distributing as their primary supplier, with services to assist customers with foodservice business growth and marketing needs."

Merrill and Frostman customers will see the newly-combined and enlarged product lines, and meet key company staff members at the Merrill Distributing Trade Show, at the Central Wisconsin Expo & Conference Center, at the Cedar Creek Mall in Rothschild, WI on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

