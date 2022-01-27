Merrimack College Partners with Uwill to Expand Mental Health Support

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill, the leading teletherapy solution focused on colleges and students, today announced a partnership with Merrimack College to help meet demand for counseling on campus. Designed to expand capacity at counseling centers during a time of increased need for campus mental health support, Uwill's solution facilitates immediate access to a proprietary team of available licensed counselors based on student needs and preferences.

"As demand for counseling continues to increase, we sought a solution that would expand our ability to provide students with immediate support," said Sarah Dionne, Director of the Office of Counseling and Wellness Education at Merrimack College. "Uwill's unique technology, designed to reflect the preferences and priorities of today's students, is enabling us to do that — while also ensuring that every Merrimack student can work with a counselor who understands their unique needs and situations."

Merrimack College is launching this new teletherapy solution at a time of increasing mental health challenges at campuses nationwide: according to recent research, more than eight in 10 college students have seen their mental health negatively affected over the past two years.

"Merrimack College has a well-earned reputation as a forward-thinking institution that keeps student success at the center of its mission," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "Together with their leadership team, we're helping to ensure students have the support they need to succeed — how, when and where they need it."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill is the only secure student-to-therapist matching platform and wellness environment. The solution offers an immediate connection to an available licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy (video, phone, chat, and message), 24/7/365 emergency access, group sessions, live events, detailed reporting and support. Uwill works with a diverse cross-section of institutions, including the University of North Carolina, Fairfield University, University of San Francisco, American Public University System, and the Massachusetts and Michigan state higher education systems to expand their mental health and wellness offering.

About Uwill

Uwill has become the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor network, Uwill's core foundation, Umatch, offers students an immediate connection to an available therapist based on needs and preferences. Available worldwide, Uwill provides a secure environment and facilitates video, phone, chat, and message sessions. In addition, Uhelp extends campus support to include 24/7/365 emergency assistance, Upper offers yoga, meditation, and lifestyle sessions and events, and Ucollaborate allows for seamless coordination of care. Uwill provides the most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering and has worked with leading institutions including University of New Hampshire, Stevens Institute of Technology, Boston College and New Mexico State – Alamogordo. Uwill is the teletherapy education partner for NASPA, Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education. For more information, visit uwill.com.

SOURCE Uwill