MERRIMACK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

New Hampshire Law Enforcement Workers Are Latest Group to Organize with Local 633

BOSCAWEN, N.H., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the Merrimack County Sheriff's Office have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 633 in Manchester. The 35 new Teamsters work as sheriff's deputies and communications specialists.

"Congratulations to the Merrimack County Sheriff's Office on their successful organizing campaign," said Jeff Padellaro, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 633. "These workers are the 31st group of law enforcement officials to join Local 633. We are proud to have the largest density of law enforcement of any union in New Hampshire—and we look forward to continuing to work with Joint Council 10 on organizing many more workers."

"I cannot overstate how excited we are to be joining the Teamsters family," said Taylor Caron, a deputy sheriff at Merrimack County Sheriff's Office. "Teamsters representatives have been readily available for every question and walked us through every step of the process. Our communication specialists and deputies are very optimistic about this new partnership."

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 633 represents more than 4,700 workers in New Hampshire in several different sectors. For more information, visit teamsters633.com.

