Merrimack to Present Preclinical Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

MM-310 is Merrimack's wholly-owned clinical product candidate that targets EphA2, a tumor marker shown to be overexpressed in several solid tumors, including prostate, ovarian, gastric, pancreatic and lung cancer. MM-310 uses Merrimack's antibody-directed nanotherapeutic delivery platform and is designed to provide highly targeted delivery and sustained exposure of a proprietary docetaxel prodrug at the site of the tumor. This delivery mechanism may allow for improved antitumor activity and reduced drug exposure in normal tissues, and could minimize the hematologic toxicities common with docetaxel or the vascular toxicity associated with a traditional EphA2-targeted antibody drug conjugate (ADC) format.

Poster Sessions

Targeting EphA2 in bladder cancer using a novel antibody-directed nanotherapeutic

Abstract #: 5771 / Poster Board #: 16

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Antibodies, Fusion Proteins, and Related Biologics

Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 35

Understanding chemotherapy-induced replicative stress to identify rational combination therapies Abstract #: 2830 / Poster Board #: 20

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Modulation of DNA Damage and Repair

Monday, April 16, 2018, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM CT

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 37

Predicting ligand-dependent tumors from multi-dimensional signaling features

Abstract #: 1312 / Poster Board #: 5

Session Category: Bioinformatics and Systems Biology

Session Title: Integrative Cancer Biology 2

Monday, April 16, 2018, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 13

Development of TNF superfamily agonists: 4-1BB ligand fusion shows anti-tumor activity in vivo Abstract #: 2716 / Poster Board #: 8

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Immune Checkpoints 2

Monday, April 16, 2018, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM CT

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 32

Merrimack is a biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts that is outthinking cancer to ensure that patients and their families live fulfilling lives. Its mission is to transform cancer care through the smart design and development of targeted solutions based on a deep understanding of cancer pathways and biological markers. All of Merrimack's development programs, including four clinical studies and six candidates in preclinical development, fit into its strategy of 1) understanding the biological problems it is trying to solve, 2) designing specific solutions and 3) developing those solutions for biomarker-selected patients. This three-pronged strategy seeks to ensure optimal patient outcomes. For more information, please visit Merrimack's website at www.merrimack.com.

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements include any statements about Merrimack's strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues and future expectations and plans and prospects for Merrimack, and any other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue" and similar expressions. In this press release, Merrimack's forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the potential effectiveness and safety profile of MM-310 and Merrimack's ability to translate preclinical data into future clinical success. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Merrimack's clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, development progress of Merrimack's companion diagnostics, availability of funding sufficient for Merrimack's foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Merrimack's product candidates or companion diagnostics. Merrimack undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Merrimack's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Merrimack's business in general, see the "Risk Factors" section of Merrimack's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 12, 2018 and the other reports Merrimack files with the SEC.

Geoffrey Grande, CFA

617-441-7602

ggrande@merrimack.com

