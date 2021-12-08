Merriman Tax Services Partners with Corporate Solutions to Bring Great Value to Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merriman Tax Services, LLC, a woman-owned and cloud-based boutique bookkeeping and tax firm, is proud to announce their partnership with TaxJar, a software as a service (SaaS) company that provides innovative sales tax solutions for businesses around the world.

"We're extremely excited to partner with TaxJar and offer the innovation and flexibility that their solutions can bring to our customers," said Alicia Merriman, founder and CEO of Merriman Tax Services. "Through this partnership, we can provide high-quality virtual sales tax management options that give our customers the ability to focus on growing and expanding their businesses."

Merriman Tax Services will have access to exclusive partner benefits with TaxJar, including technical support, revenue sharing, and co-marketing resources. With the TaxJar platform, Merriman Tax Services will be able to offer their clients automated sales tax management solutions, helping them to save time and minimize risk. TaxJar offers transparent and affordable pricing, allowing their partners to provide clients with the options that best fit their needs. TaxJar's technology is built on modern RESTful APIs, allowing for seamless integration and implementation, as well as a better customer experience across the board.

"By adding TaxJar to our toolbelt, we'll be able to offer more robust solutions through our cloud-based accounting and tax preparation services," said Alicia Merriman. "Clients will be able to automate sales tax reports without having to worry about incorrect calculations or reporting errors."

During this process, Merriman Tax Services will continue to refine their service offerings and integrate TaxJar solutions into how they help small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) develop new strategies for accurate bookkeeping, accounting, and tax preparation. SMB owners will be able to choose the option that works best for their business, without the concern of more overhead or hiring new employees.

With the number of sales tax rules and rate changes each year, Merriman Tax Services hopes to help SMBs navigate these updates with ease. Businesses that may not have been able to afford these types of solutions in the past will now have access to a streamlined and effective virtual sales tax management platform.

Those interested in learning more about Merriman Tax Services' partnership with TaxJar can contact the company through email at [email protected] or by phone at (562) 725-2900. You can also contact the company online at https://www.merrimantaxservices.com .

About Merriman Tax Services:

Merriman Tax Services, LLC is a woman-owned and cloud-based boutique bookkeeping and tax service based in Long Beach, CA. They are finance and accounting partners with their clients, with solutions tailored to help clients save time and money. They believe that understanding a company's goals and priorities can help it remain competitive in its industry.

