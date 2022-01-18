Merriman Wealth Management, LLC, Opens New Office in Bellevue, Moves Seattle Location

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth management firm Merriman is opening a new office in Bellevue as part of its strategic growth plan.

The 6,461-square-foot Bellevue office at 10900 NE 8th St., Suite 780, will have 16 employees using it as their primary office starting January 19, with additional hires planned.

According to Jeremy Burger, Merriman CEO, there were several reasons for opening the new office. One top driver was talent acquisition and retention. The Merriman team grew by 15 percent in 2021 and is poised for additional growth this year to support the complex financial needs of its clients in the Pacific Northwest and nationwide.

"Having a presence on both sides of the lake will dramatically increase the number of highly qualified employees who may choose to work with Merriman," Burger said.

The new office offers proximity to a larger number of current and prospective clients in the growing Bellevue/Eastside market. But it is also a practical move – most of the 16 employees who will be based out of the new office live on the Eastside.

Along with the new Bellevue space, Merriman has relocated its Seattle office to 920 5th Ave., Suite 2720. The 5,929-square-foot downtown space is home to 23 employees.

"Hybrid work allows us to have wonderful client meeting spaces now in Bellevue and Seattle while also providing high quality remote options for clients, prospects and our growing team," Burger said.

Merriman also has offices in Spokane and Eugene, Oregon.

About Merriman

Merriman is an independent, fee-only investment advisory firm which manages approximately $3.67 billion for clients across the country. Founded in 1983, Merriman has a strong focus on creating deep relationships built on empathy and understanding and combining that with expertise to give our clients agency and confidence to use their money to achieve true wealth. To help our clients be truly successful in achieving their goals, we offer a comprehensive approach to wealth management that includes not only investment planning, but also encompasses taxes, estate planning, insurance, risk management, charitable giving and more.

