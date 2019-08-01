Merritt Gaunt Named President of SRG Global®, Inc.

Gaunt was most recently vice president, Africa, Middle East, India and Asia (AMEIA) for Guardian Glass, a Guardian company. Gaunt joined Guardian Industries in 2013 as managing director of Corporate Development and was later named vice president of Operations for Guardian Glass before assuming the role in AMEIA.

"Merritt is prepared to take SRG Global to the next level by applying Market-Based Management® to achieve superior results for the company, its customers, employees and other strategic partners," said Ron Vaupel, president and CEO of Guardian Industries. "This is a time of change and opportunity for the company and the automotive industry. We're excited for the future of SRG Global under Merritt's leadership."

Gaunt has more than 16 years of operations, finance, marketing and business development experience. He held various positions at Koch Industries in the Koch Equity Development Group, and in 2006 he joined the strategy and business development group of Georgia-Pacific, a leading manufacturer of consumer products, packaging and building products. In 2007, he was named vice president of Finance and Business Development for GP's European operations. In 2010, he took on responsibility for the company's consumer brand paper towel business and was then named vice president and general manager for the skincare category and new category development at Georgia-Pacific before joining Guardian.

Guardian and GP are both wholly owned subsidiaries of Koch Industries.

Gaunt earned Bachelor of Science degrees in entrepreneurship and accounting from Wichita State University, with minors in physics and French.

About SRG Global®

SRG Global®, a Guardian company, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high value coatings on plastic for the automotive and commercial truck industries with a manufacturing presence in major world regions including North America, Western and Central Europe and Asia. SRG Global is headquartered in Troy, Michigan, USA. Through its Research and Development Center in Taylor, Mich., USA, and its global advanced development process, SRG Global works to enhance manufacturing processes and accelerates development and delivery of the next generation of coating technologies and sub-systems. SRG Global engineers solutions for greater surface durability, structural integrity, enhanced functionality, vehicle efficiency and design flexibility. The result is the development of innovative exterior and interior products and processes that create value for customers and consumers and a positive impact in our environment and society. Beyond the finish™.

About Guardian Industries

Guardian Industries, a global company headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA, operates facilities throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Guardian companies employ 18,000 people and manufacture high-performance float glass; coated and fabricated glass products for architectural, residential, interior, transportation and technical glass applications; and high-quality chrome-plated and painted plastic components for the automotive and commercial truck industries. Guardian's vision is to be a preferred partner to our customers, suppliers, employees and communities based on a foundation of mutual benefit. This drives our relentless focus on improving people's lives by providing products and services they value more highly than their alternatives and doing so responsibly while consuming fewer resources. Guardian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc. Visit guardian.com.

