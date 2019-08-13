Merritt Hawkins Selected as TORCH-Endorsed Business Partner

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merritt Hawkins, the nation's leading physician search firm and a company of AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), has been selected as an Endorsed Business Partner by Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospital (TORCH) Management Services, Inc. Merritt Hawkins was approved as Endorsed Business Partner by TORCH Management Services, Inc.'s (TMSI) Board of Directors based on the company's rural physician recruiting experience and expertise, officials with Merritt Hawkins and TMSI said.

"We are delighted to welcome Merritt Hawkins, a Texas-based company of 30 years standing, to our family of Endorsed Business Partners," said Vicki Pascasio, FACHE, President and CEO of TMSI. "Merritt Hawkins' experience, resources, and expertise in recruiting physicians to rural areas both in Texas and nationwide offer timely and key benefits to our members."

Under the partnership, Merritt Hawkins will provide its consultative, resource, and knowledge-based approach to physician recruiting to TORCH members at a modified fee structure with the goal of increasing access by rural Texas hospitals to physicians, physician leaders, and advanced practice healthcare professionals.

"Rural hospitals in Texas and across the country face steep challenges when it comes to recruiting physicians," said Travis Singleton, Executive Vice President of Merritt Hawkins. "Our goal is to partner with TORCH members and provide them with the most comprehensive market data, resources, expertise, and search execution possible in an effort to address these challenges and bring more physicians to rural Texas."

Headquartered in Dallas, Merritt Hawkins has recruited thousands of physicians to its home state over the last 30 years, according to Singleton, including many to rural communities throughout Texas. The firm's proven record of service to rural Texas hospitals was a key reason why it was selected by TMSI as an Endorsed Business Partner after a thorough vetting process, according to Pascasio.

"TMSI and Merritt Hawkins make for a natural partnership, and we look forward to working with them to help improve healthcare access for rural Texans throughout the Lone Star State," said John Henderson, President and CEO of TORCH.

