Merritt Hawkins Teams with MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society on Physician Recruiting/Compensation Initiatives

"The employment market for physicians has become increasingly complex given ongoing mergers, changing reimbursement models, and proliferating sites of service," said Gene Ransom, MedChi's chief executive officer. "Merritt Hawkins is the national thought leader in physician search and offers a wide range of expertise physicians can draw from regarding today's employment environment. "

Ransom points to the 2018 Survey of Maryland Physician Compensation that Merritt Hawkins conducted for MedChi as one example of collaboration between the two organizations. The survey tracked average annual compensation of Maryland physicians as well as compensation models, average hours worked, benefits offered by employers and related data. The survey indicated that Maryland physicians are compensated at lower levels by specialty than national averages and also revealed significant disparities between the incomes of male and female physicians in Maryland.

"We look forward to working with MedChi to develop and share resources its members can use to better understand evolving physician employment models, compensation formulas, contracts, and the overall job market," said Jeremy Robinson, regional vice president of marketing with Merritt Hawkins. "These tools can be important to both physicians seeking practice opportunities and to those seeking to add partners or associates to their practices."

Merritt Hawkins has developed a series of white papers and surveys it can share with MedChi members, according to Robinson, including its annual Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives which tracks the starting salaries, signing bonuses, CME allowances and other recruiting incentives offered to physicians. The firm's white papers cover such topics as how to assess a medical practice opportunity, how to get the most from a job interview, trends in value-based compensation and related topics. Merritt Hawkins also has developed a series of speaking presentations covering topics ranging from physician employment contracts to the rise of convenient care. Through its joint initiative with MedChi, Merritt Hawkins will develop additional resources for MedChi members, according to Robinson.

About MedChi

MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society, is a non-profit membership association of Maryland physicians. It is the largest physician organization in Maryland. The mission of MedChi is to serve as Maryland's foremost advocate and resource for physicians, their patients and the public health of Maryland. For more information, please visit www.medchi.org.

About Merritt Hawkins

Merritt Hawkins is the nation's leading physician search and consulting firm and is a company of AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) the largest healthcare staffing organization in the United States and the innovator of healthcare workforce solutions. For more information visit www.merritthawkins.com.

