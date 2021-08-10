Merritt Healthcare Advisors Named Top Investment Bank

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merritt Healthcare Advisors today announced that the healthcare-focused mergers and acquisitions firm was named No. 7 on Axial's list of the top 20 lower middle-market investment banks in the second quarter of 2021.

"Healthcare is a complex, increasingly competitive M&A market that draws the best and brightest in our field," said Matt Searles, Managing Partner of Merritt Healthcare Advisors. "We are humbled and honored that Axial named us to its list of leading middle-market investment banks based on client quality, buy-side targeting, and deal process effectiveness."

Axial is the largest platform on the internet for buying, selling, advising, and financing private companies. Over the last 10 years, Axial has established a single, well-known platform that business owners and deal professionals trust to discover and connect with new transaction partners. In developing its rankings, Axial assesses investment banks based on client quality, buy-side targeting, process effectiveness, overall deal relevance, process selectivity, signed NDAs, buyer referrals, and closed deals.

"Industry specialization, experience, and a proven buyer network make Merritt the premier M&A firm for physician owners who are considering a strategic transaction," Searles said. "We look forward to further serving our clients."

About Merritt Healthcare Advisors

Merritt Healthcare Advisors ("MHA") is focused exclusively on representing entrepreneur owners of surgical facilities and healthcare practices that are considering strategic options, whether it is selling an interest in their organization, creating a new partnership, or growing through acquisition. MHA is unique in that we are the only firm that combines an investment banking background with actual "owners" experience that comes from developing and managing our own healthcare facilities. We have used this experience to successfully complete more than $4 billion in transactions on behalf of our clients. As the industry's leading Mergers and Acquisitions ("M&A") firm, our proven process and extensive buyer network enables us to help our clients realize the absolute best financial and non-financial outcomes.

Merritt principals are licensed investment banking agents of Burch & Company, Inc., 4151 N. Mulberry Dr., Ste. 235, Kansas City, MO 64116 member FINRA/SIPC.

