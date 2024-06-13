MERRITT PATTERSON AND CHRISTOPHER RUSSELL STAR IN ORIGINAL MOVIE, A VINTAGE CHRISTMAS, PART OF GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Family, an industry leader in producing quality family and faith-filled holiday films, announced fan favorites, Merritt Patterson (Jingle Bell Princess, 'Twas the Text Before Christmas) and Christopher Russell (Peppermint and Postcards, A Dash of Christmas), star in the Original holiday movie, A Vintage Christmas, part of Great American Christmas 2024.

Merritt Patterson, "A Vintage Christmas" Christopher Russell, "A Vintage Christmas"

In A Vintage Christmas, Tessa (Patterson) is a dedicated historian and preservationist in her hometown of Oak Creek, an old-fashioned and passionate protector of the nostalgic. Sparks fly when a business developer, Noah (Russell) arrives in Oak Creek with plans to tear down an abandoned Post Office and replace it with a sleek, modern office complex. There are internal and external struggles among many in the community to arrive at a solution that serves the greater good for all concerned. As the clock ticks toward Christmas, the race to settle the dispute through concessions and compromise is on.

"This Christmas season, Great American Family is once again assembling the most high-profile talent that is sure to delight viewers," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Familiar faces like Merritt Patterson and Christopher Russell, are a big reason Great American Christmas has become so popular, so fast," Abbott concluded.

