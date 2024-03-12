Merritt Properties Completes Phase Two Construction at Imeson Landing Business Park, Adding Two New Flex/Light Industrial Buildings and Welcoming New Tenants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merritt Properties has completed phase two of construction at Imeson Landing Business Park, adding 128,400 square feet of space across two new flex/light industrial buildings. Phase I consisted of three buildings totaling 137,800 square feet that are fully occupied.

"We are thrilled to announce this progress at Imeson Landing Business Park, marking a significant milestone in the park's ongoing expansion," said Gary Swatko, director of development and construction at Merritt Properties. "Designed to offer flexible build-out options for both office and warehouse users, these flex/light industrial buildings represent our commitment to delivering high-quality spaces that support the growth of our customers and their businesses."

Building 400 provides 68,400 square feet of space, while Building 500 offers 60,000 square feet. Both buildings feature 20-foot clear heights, rear-loaded docks and a shared truck court to cater to a wide variety of office, retail and warehouse users.

Located at Zoo Parkway and Imeson Park Boulevard in Duval County, Imeson Landing Business Park now totals 266,200 square feet across five buildings.

"With the finalization of Buildings 400 and 500, Imeson Landing Business Park is currently home to 20 businesses, a testament to the park's appeal as a destination for companies seeking modern, adaptable spaces in a strategic location," added Pat Franklin of Merritt Properties' Florida team.

The park has witnessed an increase in leasing activity over the first quarter of the year, attracting eight new customers from a variety of service, wholesale and retail sectors. Collectively, these companies represent nearly 75,000 square feet and include:

Anthony & Sylvan Pools: a designer, builder and renovator of inground swimming pools and spas. Ben's Paint Supply: a distributor of specialty paint, coating products and related supplies. BluSky: a national restoration contractor. Cook & Boardman: a distributor of commercial doors, frames and hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty products. Dorado Graphics: a company that sells, services and installs wide-format equipment and supplies. Ecohab Flooring: a stone-plastic-composite flooring company. Motobatt: a manufacturer and global distributor of unique premium powersports batteries, battery chargers and battery-related accessories. Truck Pro: a nationwide distributor of heavy-duty truck parts and services.

Curtis Gaskalla, vice president of BluSky Restoration, shared, "we chose Imeson Landing Business Park not just for its prime location, but also for the alignment of Merritt's values and integrity. Their team's immediate impression instilled in us the utmost confidence in the final product and the exceptional standards of service we can anticipate as a tenant."

Ross Crabtree and Luke Pope of JLL have supported Merritt with leasing efforts.

"Given the submarket's four percent vacancy rate for this type of product and the pace of leasing we're experiencing, our team is confident that the remaining space will fill quickly," said Franklin.

Future Phase III construction at Imeson Landing Business Park will consist of three additional flex/light industrial properties. Once complete, the park will total 380,700 square feet across eight buildings. Pre-leasing efforts have begun, and the developer is open to build-to-suit opportunities.

Merritt also owns and manages Magnolia Park, a three-building, 80,863-square-foot flex/light industrial park in Duval County, and Oakleaf Commerce Center, a 16-acre tract of land for the future development of four flex/light industrial buildings in Clay County.

