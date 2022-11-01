Leading Toy Company Also Launches "Shop Safe, Play Safe" Social Awareness Campaign Just in Time for National Toy Safety Month this November

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGFORMERS LLC, an award-winning toy company and leader in the magnetic construction space, kicks off the holiday season early this year to support families and children in need with its 'MERRY MAGFORMERS' BUY, GET, & GIVE campaign. Beginning on 11/1, with every purchase of the MAGFORMERS Designer Carnival 46Pc and/or the Tileblox Rainbow 20pc on MAGFORMERS.com , the company will donate one to The Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit (RMHC). To add additional cheer, Santa's elves will hand deliver the toys directly to The Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit (RMHC) on Giving Tuesday, November 29th at 10 am.

‘MERRY MAGFORMERS’ BUY, GET, & GIVE Campaign Launches to Support the Ronald McDonald House!

MAGFORMERS President Erik Quam says, "As the holiday season approaches, we understand that it can be difficult for children and families in hospital care to feel the holiday spirit. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Detroit (RMHC) is an incredible organization with inspiring team members, and we are happy to be bringing them some extra cheer this holiday season." He adds, "Partnering with The Ronald McDonald House of Detroit was a natural choice for Magformers. They represent decades of care for children and their families."

The Ronald McDonald House Charities supports children and families in local cities through programs that supply housing and care while children encounter medical treatment. But Ronald McDonald House Charities are more than a place for families to stay. Their programs provide support, resources, activities, meals, and educational opportunities, so parents can focus on what is most important.

"The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Detroit is beyond grateful for the donation Magformers is making this Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season. It's a beautiful moment when families can forget about the trials they are currently facing and cherish the time they have together. Magformers is giving these families just that," says Jennifer Litomisky, Executive Director of RMHC.

As a toy industry leader, Magformers is devoted to encouraging creators of the future. Magformers kits allow children to explore their creativity and imaginations while enhancing STEAM skills through engaging, educational play. "In addition to the educational aspect, Magformers are also a great tool to ease anxiety in children and adults," Quam adds, "The magnetic push and pull of each individual shape offers a soothing tactile experience that can relax your mood, reduce stress and provide a playful escape."

This donation is only the beginning. Just in time for National Toy Safety Awareness Month (November), MAGFORMERS has also dedicated itself to a social initiative educating caretakers on the importance of "buying safe" and avoiding counterfeit products and toys. MAGFORMERS' "Shop Safe, Play Safe" social awareness campaign will encourage families to share who they shop safe for via a social media post and by including the hashtag #ShopSafePlaySafe.

"Unfortunately, we live in a world where massive online shopping platforms have clouded the marketplace with counterfeit toys that are unsafe and unfit for children to play," Quam added. "These platforms may offer low, discounted pricing, but with it comes potential harm. We're hoping to educate and enlighten consumers with our Shop Safe, Play Safe awareness campaign. Sometimes, getting the lowest price product isn't the safest choice for your child."

For tips and information, go to www.PlaySafe.org or follow Magformers on social media.

@Magformers on Instagram

@magformersofficial on Facebook

@RMHCDetroit on Instagram

@RMHC_Detroit on Twitter

#ShopSafePlaySafe

#ToySafetyAwarenessMonth

#PlaySafe

#ToySafety

#GivingTuesday

#MerryMagformers

Media Contact:

Kayla Perez

212.777.2220

[email protected]

SOURCE MAGFORMERS LLC