Mersana Therapeutics Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. - MRSN

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MRSN) to Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Mersana will receive $25.00 per share in cash plus one non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) per share to receive certain potential milestone payments of up to $30.25 per CVR in cash, for total consideration of up to $55.25 per share in cash. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mrsn/ to learn more.

Please note that the transaction is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

