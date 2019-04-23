Mersen Electrical Power Announces New Global Website

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Electrical Power and Advanced Materials leader Mersen is pleased to announce the launch of a new Electrical Power website. "The global website is an innovative and powerful tool that provides quick and easy access to our electrical power data," said Charlie Raynes, VP Global Marcom. "And the new website highlights our commitment to having the customer at the center of every decision we make." The site includes enhanced global product data, custom products and solutions, fast access to technical experts and enhanced market schematics to showcase our entire product line.

New features include:

Bold New Design: Easily navigate to Mersen product, market, and application data.

Easily navigate to Mersen product, market, and application data. Powerful new Product Finder and Search Functions: Find what you need fast! Search by product number, by category, or by specifications. Intuitive prompts guide you through the process.

Find what you need fast! Search by product number, by category, or by specifications. Intuitive prompts guide you through the process. Interactive Markets and Applications Pages : Put Mersen's expertise at your fingertips! Explore over 35 markets with interactive application schematics that include recommendations and links to products to use for each application.

Put Mersen's expertise at your fingertips! Explore over 35 markets with interactive application schematics that include recommendations and links to products to use for each application. Newly Developed Custom Products and Solutions Section : Mersen has a keen understanding of the challenges that customers face. Our Custom Products section makes it easy to partner with Mersen from the start of the design process.

Mersen has a keen understanding of the challenges that customers face. Our Custom Products section makes it easy to partner with Mersen from the start of the design process. Product Information at a Glance: Product pages feature large photos, key features and benefits, and specifications in a table format. Click on a product number to drill down to product-specific information like size, weight, and packaging.

Product pages feature large photos, key features and benefits, and specifications in a table format. Click on a product number to drill down to product-specific information like size, weight, and packaging. Optimal Viewing on all Devices: The Mersen EP site resizes content for optimized viewing on any device.

The new Mersen Electrical Power website can be accessed at https://ep.mersen.com.

About Mersen

Global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its clients' specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing process in sectors such as energy, transportation, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical and process industries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a comprehensive line of UL/CSA low voltage fuses and fusegear, IEC low voltage fuses and fusegear, high speed fuses, configured panels, DC protection for EV and battery, bus bars, surge protection, high and medium voltage fuses and bases, power transfer for rail vehicles, low voltage switches, low voltage special purpose fuses, custom products and solutions, and more. For more information, call 978-462-6662 or visit ep.mersen.com.

Press Contact

Karen Schmuch

Marketing Communications Manager, North America

karen.schmuch@mersen.com | (978) 465-4919

