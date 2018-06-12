Mersen Launches New 1500VDC Photovoltaic Fuse Holder Product Series

Susan Benson, VP of Product Marketing, Mersen states, "Since its inception, the photovoltaic market has evolved from being a niche market of small scale applications to a mainstream electricity source. Considering this tremendous growth, the HP15FHM32 1500VDC series is an expansion of Mersen's state-of-the-art electrical balance of systems (eBOS) portfolio, offering flexibility and versatility in designing safe PV systems."

Designed to global standards, the HP15FHM32 series fuse holders are IP20 ingress protection rated, featuring a finger-safe rotating fuse carrier that accept 10/14 x 85 mm gPV fuses, introducing the next level of safety for utility-scale photovoltaic applications.

The body of the fuse holder is engineered with leading UL94-V0 material, providing superior flammability rating and exceptional durability. The fuse holders also include a lock out/tag out feature as well as DMM probe access.

The HP15FHM32 series fuse holders are offered in two variations. The HP15FHM32A features a screw clamp, and the HP15FHM32B features a tool-less CAGE CLAMP®. Both are to accept standard PV rated wires with DIN rail mounting, providing added flexibility and versatility for end-use installations.

The HP15FHM32A is available immediately, and will be followed by the HP15FHM32B. For more information, visit the HP15FHM32 series product page. For more information about Mersen Electrical Power, visit ep.mersen.com.

About Mersen

Global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its clients' specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing process in sectors such as energy, transportation, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical and process industries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a comprehensive line of current-limiting fuses (low voltage, general purpose, medium voltage, semiconductor, miniature and glass, and special purpose) and accessories, fuse blocks and holders, power distribution blocks, low voltage disconnect switches, surge protective devices, high power switches, heat sinks, laminated bus bars, and more. For more information, call 978-462-6662 or visit ep.mersen.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mersen-launches-new-1500vdc-photovoltaic-fuse-holder-product-series-300664971.html

SOURCE Mersen