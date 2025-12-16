Mersive Management Invests for Controlling Interest in Mersive Technologies

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The management team of Mersive Technologies today announced an investment resulting in management owning the controlling interest in Mersive Technologies, a leading provider of wireless collaboration, meeting room, and AV distribution solutions. The investment marks an exciting new chapter for the company.

Mersive has been majority owned by OpenGate Capital since 2017. Under OpenGate's ownership, Mersive expanded its global footprint, strengthened its channel relationships, and advanced its position as a category leader in enterprise collaboration technology.

Mersive CEO Damian Blazy added, "This transaction aligns perfectly with our long-term vision to scale our technology, broaden our channel ecosystem, and deliver even greater value to our customers. We're grateful for OpenGate's support and excited for what comes next."

Mersive will continue to operate independently, with its leadership team and employees remaining in place.

Contact: Skyler Bowden

