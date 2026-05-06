Meru Health Launches Meru Health Advanced: A Specialized Care Model for High-Acuity and Treatment-Resistant Mental Health Conditions

A comprehensive psychiatry and therapy program designed for adults with complex mental health needs who have not responded to standard courses of medication or traditional therapy.

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meru Health today launched Meru Health Advanced, a specialized clinical program designed for adults facing high-acuity, complex, or treatment-resistant mental health conditions that persist despite standard medical and therapeutic interventions. Enrollment opens today at meruhealth.com/advanced.

Millions of Americans have tried one medication, then another. They've switched psychiatrists, seen a therapist who never speaks to their prescriber, and been told they are "treatment-resistant." Meru Health Advanced is built for them — a coordinated care program that starts with a comprehensive diagnosis, treats the whole person, and puts one team around the patient rather than asking the patient to hold everything together on their own.

"I founded Meru Health after losing my brother Peter to suicide," said Kristian Ranta, Founder and CEO of Meru Health. "My family didn't lose him because he gave up. We lost him because the system couldn't help him get better. If you, or someone you love, has tried the standard path and not gotten better, I want you to know another model exists. That's what Meru Health Advanced is all about."

A New Model for Complex Mental Health

Meru Health Advanced pairs each patient with a coordinated care team — psychiatrist, therapist, dietitian, and care navigator — working from a shared plan and shared data. The 6-to-12-month program combines measurement-based psychiatric care, evidence-based therapy, nutritional support, and continuous biometric monitoring in a single integrated experience.

Built on a Decade of Outcomes

Meru Health has treated more than 45,000 patients over the past decade, with its clinical model validated across 14 peer-reviewed studies conducted with collaborators at Stanford, Harvard, UCSF, UC Davis, the University of Washington, and Rutgers. 67% of Meru Health patients achieve a 50% or greater reduction in depression symptoms within two to three months — compared with roughly 19–33% for SSRIs and 41% for traditional psychotherapy, or 46% for combined treatment with SSRIs and therapy.

"Every other field of medicine has moved toward measurement-based, personalized, whole-person treatment. Mental health has been the stubborn exception," said Dr. Douglas Emch, Chief Psychiatrist at Meru Health. "Meru Health Advanced is our answer to that gap — care that finally looks at the whole patient, and a team that actually works together."

Value for Health Plans and Employers

Beyond patient outcomes, Meru Health's approach also delivers meaningful savings for those covering the cost of care. An independent actuarial study by Accorded found 55% fewer inpatient admissions, 31% fewer ER visits, and 23% lower prescription costs among Meru-engaged members — with the largest savings among those with chronic comorbidities. Meru Health Advanced is designed to extend that impact to the most complex patients, who are often the most costly and the most underserved.

About Meru Health

Meru Health is a virtual mental health provider delivering measurable, whole-person care for the most common and most complex mental health challenges. Meru Health partners with major health insurance providers including BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, Highmark, Cigna, and Aetna, as well as leading employer groups. For more information, visit www.meruhealth.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements and Medical Disclaimer This press release contains information about clinical outcomes based on peer-reviewed research and actuarial studies. These results are averages based on specific patient populations, and individual results may vary. Meru Health Advanced is a clinical program that requires a formal diagnostic assessment; it is not a substitute for professional medical advice, and patients should consult with their healthcare provider before changing any current treatment or medication.

Emergency Notice Meru Health is not a crisis or emergency service provider. If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, please call or text 988 (in the U.S.) or contact local emergency services immediately.

SOURCE Meru Health