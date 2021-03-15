Meru Health Selected By Non-Profit 'To Write Love on Her Arms' For Its Comprehensive Online Mental Health Solution To Assist Community Members with Depression and Anxiety

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meru Health, which provides the most comprehensive online mental health solution, announced today that non-profit To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA) has added Meru Health as a partner provider to its Treatment & Recovery Scholarship program. Meru will help reduce the barrier to accessing care for the hundreds of thousands of people TWLOHA serves.

TWLOHA is a non-profit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and also invest directly into treatment and recovery. Through its FIND HELP Tool, TWLOHA connects people in need with resources in their local community and online. Those unable to afford mental health services can apply for assistance through the Treatment & Recovery Scholarship program.

Mental health challenges affect more than 500 million people globally. However, fewer than 50 percent of those who need it receive care. There are not enough therapists or other mental health providers in the market. The COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated this mental health crisis, causing a spike in mental health problems with cases tripling in the number of adults experiencing depression. In addition, access to in-person care has been severely curtailed by the pandemic.

Meru Health is setting a new standard in mental healthcare with the most comprehensive online solution that combines licensed therapists and psychiatrists, a smartphone-based treatment program, a biofeedback wearable, and anonymous peer-support groups. In peer-reviewed clinical studies, the Meru Health program has demonstrated 2-3x better clinical effectiveness and longer-lasting results versus the typical standard of care in the U.S. today.

"By providing a fully online, structured, long-term program, Meru Health is removing significant barriers to mental health treatment," said Lindsay Kolsch, Co-Executive Director at TWLOHA. "We often see people reaching out for help but get stuck when they are unable to find a counselor in their area. Or they simply don't know how to find a counselor that will be a good fit for them. Meru guides people through a journey to better mental health and allows us to connect someone to care quickly. They also have really encouraging outcomes so partnering with Meru was extremely appealing. We're proud to be offering access to this program to the TWLOHA community."

"Depression and suicide have directly affected my family, and indeed many families," said Kristian Ranta, CEO and Founder of Meru Health. "The work that TWLOHA is doing — giving people a safe space to talk about their concerns and seek help — is absolutely vital, and we're honored to be among the resources being offered to this community. We look forward to working closely with TWLOHA in the coming months to help erase the stigma of mental health issues, and facilitate effective online treatment for its community members."

