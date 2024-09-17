SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meru Health, a technology-enabled digital mental health provider with a novel mind-body approach to mental healthcare, is proud to announce the addition of Melissa Reilly, former Chief Strategy Officer at Evernorth, to its esteemed advisory board. With her extensive experience in healthcare strategy, innovation, and leadership, Reilly will provide strategic counsel as Meru Health continues to expand its mission of delivering industry leading mental health outcomes with fast access.

Meru Health Welcomes Former Evernorth Chief Strategy Officer Melissa Reilly to Advisory Board

Melissa Reilly has a distinguished career in the healthcare industry, having served in key leadership roles at United Health and most recently at Evernorth, a division of Cigna, where she played a pivotal role in shaping and implementing long-term strategies that drove growth, operational efficiency, and clinical excellence. Her expertise in navigating the complex healthcare landscape, combined with a deep understanding of payer-provider relationships and digital health innovation, will be instrumental in helping Meru Health scale its impact.

"We are thrilled to welcome Melissa Reilly to our advisory board," said Kristian Ranta, CEO of Meru Health. "Her wealth of experience in healthcare strategy and her commitment to improving patient outcomes align perfectly with our vision of transforming the mental healthcare system. Melissa's insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our programs, reach more people, and improve access to mental health care."

Meru Health has become a trusted provider in the mental health space, offering evidence-based provider supported digital programs that combine therapy, mindfulness practices, biofeedback, dietary education, sleep education, exercise recommendations and peer support. The company's approach has been clinically proven to reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety, and burnout, and is designed to address the growing mental health crisis in a scalable, highly effective and accessible way.

"I am excited to join Meru Health's advisory board and support its mission to make mental health care more accessible and effective," said Melissa Reilly. "The need for innovative solutions to address the mental health crisis has never been greater, and I look forward to working with Meru Health to help expand its reach and continue delivering life-changing care to those in need."

Reilly's addition to the advisory board underscores Meru Health's commitment to building a world-class team of advisors and experts dedicated to advancing mental health care innovation. As part of the advisory board, she will work closely with the company's leadership to enhance growth strategies, partnerships, and overall impact in the healthcare sector.

About Meru Health

Meru Health brings you convenient access to an app-based program with unlimited therapist support and powerful daily practices to improve your mental health, nutrition, breath, sleep, and more. The Meru Health program achieves superior results when compared to traditional cognitive behavioral therapy or antidepressant treatments. Meru Health partners with major health insurance providers like Cigna and Aetna as well as employer groups. For more information, visit www.meruhealth.com.

