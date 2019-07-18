Meruelo Media Flips Format of 93.9 KXOS-FM To CALI 93.9, #1 for Reggaeton and More!

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meruelo Media announced that it has flipped the format on 93.9 KXOS to the all-new Cali 93.9, #1 for Reggaeton and More!

At 9:39am, Meruelo Media switched the format to Cali 93.9, Reggaeton y Mas! Cali 93.9 is a music station created by Southern Californians for Southern Californians with a completely bilingual presentation. In addition to the format change, Meruelo Media has started the process of changing the station's call letters from KXOS to KLLI to match the new format.

Interim Program Director, DJ E-Man said, "Cali 93.9 features the best uptempo hit music by today's Latin superstars! Cali 93.9 is the new home of superstars like J Balvin, Maluma, Bad Bunny and Cardi B. These artists are mass appeal, from being featured at Coachella to the Grammys, Cali 93.9 is the sound of Southern Cali."

On the sales side, Irma Barrios will add CALI 93.9 in addition to serving as General Manager for Meruelo Media's flagship television station KWHY-TV. Dianna Jason, the current VP of marketing for Meruelo Media, will take over marketing responsibilities for CALI 93.9. On-air talent and other department heads will be named shortly.

Otto Padron, President of Meruelo Media, said "Cali 93.9 will be the most "Caliente" station in Cali! Not just because the music transcends language as it has exploded into mainstream popularity; but because we will place this format on one of the most powerful radio signals in Los Angeles, the new Cali 93.9."

