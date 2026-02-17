Merus Advances RiverGate Redevelopment Plans, Detailing Scope and Approximately $450 Million Investment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merus, a leading design‑build real estate development firm, today announced the acquisition and planned redevelopment of RiverGate Mall, a retail landmark that has served North Nashville, Madison, and Goodlettsville since opening in 1971, into a 57-acre mixed‑use district.

Conceptual rendering of the planned RiverGate redevelopment, illustrating Merus’s long‑term vision for the site.

Planned as a multi‑phase project, the redevelopment will transform the former enclosed mall into a walkable, connected community featuring new streets and infrastructure, housing, neighborhood‑serving retail and dining, entertainment, medical and office space, and public green space. Merus will also donate a portion of the site to Metro Nashville to support future rapid bus transit improvements through the WeGo system.

At completion, the project is anticipated to represent approximately $450 million in total value, subject to final design, phasing, entitlements, and market conditions.

"RiverGate has played an important role in this area for decades," said Patrick Poole, SVP and Nashville Market Leader for Merus. "Our focus is honoring that significance while repositioning the site for today, creating a more walkable, connected place that delivers long‑term value for the surrounding communities."

Merus is partnering with Fulmer Lucas (civil engineering), Smith Gee Studio (land planning and master planning), and Pinnacle Bank (lending partner), and is working with Metro Nashville and the City of Goodlettsville throughout the process.

At full buildout, the master plan is anticipated to include:

Approximately 700 multifamily units, 100 townhomes, and 80 independent senior housing units

More than 130,000 SF of retail and dining

A center green and plaza for community programming and gathering

New roads, utilities, and pedestrian-focused infrastructure

Donated land to support future rapid bus transit

The redevelopment is expected to generate hundreds of construction jobs, along with hundreds of permanent onsite and related jobs once completed, while expanding the local tax base for Metro Nashville and the City of Goodlettsville.

Initial demolition is anticipated to begin in spring 2026, with early vertical construction expected later in the year. Development is expected to continue in phases through the early 2030s.

The project is supported by Tax Increment Financing benefit packages from Metro Nashville and the City of Goodlettsville.

Additional project updates will be available at www.rivergateredevelopment.com.

ABOUT MERUS

We are a nationally recognized, employee‑owned, design‑build real estate development firm specializing in complex, multi‑phase projects across the eastern United States. We focus on the development, construction, ownership, and management of mixed‑use and commercial real estate, partnering closely with tenants, investors, and capital providers. With nearly 200 employee‑owners operating from offices in Nashville, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Raleigh, we're committed to investing in people and projects that strengthen communities and deliver long‑term value. For more information, visit www.merus1894.com.

