Meryl Streep Makes Seven-Figure Gift to Advance the Future of Women's History

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Women's History Museum (NWHM) today announced that three-time Academy Award–winning actor Meryl Streep has made a significant seven-figure gift to advance the future of women's history.

Streep's investment represents a deep commitment to elevating women's stories and will accelerate the Museum's efforts to ensure that women's contributions are fully recognized, taught, and remembered.

One of the Museum's earliest and most steadfast supporters, Streep's investment reflects her enduring belief in the power of amplifying women's voices and shaping a bolder, more equitable future through history.

Streep's gift will expand the Museum's digital-first initiatives, enabling the creation of dynamic storytelling experiences designed to reach audiences wherever they are, from classrooms to living rooms to the digital platforms people engage with every day. At a time when the stories we tell have never mattered more, this investment positions the Museum to significantly expand its national impact by elevating the stories of women ahead of the country's 250th anniversary.

"History is shaped not only by those who make it, but by those who ensure it is remembered," said Meryl Streep. "The National Women's History Museum has long been a catalyst for bringing forward the stories that deepen our understanding of who we are. I am proud to continue supporting this essential work so that future generations inherit a history that is both truthful and complete."

"As one of the most influential storytellers of our time, Meryl Streep has spent her career illuminating the depth, complexity, and power of women's lives," said Susan D. Whiting, Chair of the Board of the National Women's History Museum. "Her extraordinary generosity, paired with her unwavering commitment to truth, equity, and education, reflects the very mission of this Museum."

In recognition of her enduring commitment to education, the Museum will establish the Meryl Streep Educator Award, honoring an exceptional educator each year who advances the teaching of women's history and expands access to these vital narratives in classrooms and communities nationwide. The inaugural honoree will be celebrated at the Museum's Women Making History Awards Gala in November 2026.

"Meryl Streep understands that storytelling shapes culture, and culture shapes what societies believe is possible," said Frédérique Campagne Irwin, President and CEO of the National Women's History Museum. "Her remarkable gift allows us to meet this moment with urgency and imagination, reaching new generations with stories that inspire confidence, ambition, and progress."

About the National Women's History Museum

Founded in 1996, the National Women's History Museum is the nation's leading digital-first institution dedicated to making women's history visible and accessible. Independent from the Smithsonian, NWHM reaches millions through innovative exhibitions, education programs, and groundbreaking research. The Museum believes women's history is essential to understanding the American past and shaping a more equitable future.

The Museum is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3).

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SOURCE National Women's History Museum