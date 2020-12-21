MESA Announces Leadership Team

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MESA is pleased to announce new leadership roles. Kelsey May has been named CEO after having last served as Director of Support Services. Kelsey graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law and Collins College of Business. Kelsey promotes a people-first culture, with an emphasis on inclusion and equity. Kelsey resides in Tulsa.

Cory Haltom maintains the role of CFO and is responsible for the outside sales team. Cory's experience includes public accounting and auditing, and in his time at MESA he has transformed the effectiveness of the team's financial processes. Cory promotes ethical leadership and has been an essential part of MESA's journey to excellence, as evidenced by his position as a MBNQA Examiner in 2019. Cory resides in Tulsa.

Pat McDaris and Kevin Pastotnik have been selected for COO positions. Pat manages manufacturing operations, including sales, purchasing, and logistics. An active contributor to NACE International at the local and national levels, Pat's emphasis on customer service drives continuous improvement within the industry. Pat resides in Tulsa. Kevin oversees all construction nationwide. Kevin began his career as a technician and has demonstrated strong leadership and a commitment to improvement throughout his ten years at MESA. Additionally, he participates in both the NACE and AGA communities. Having worked in the field for many years, he understands the employee experience and the correlation between employee engagement and customer satisfaction. Kevin resides in Beal City, Michigan.

As SAFETY Director, Greg Thomas continues to manage MESA's SAFETY program and supports a team of qualified SAFETY professionals in order to mitigate risks. Jami Jackson, HR Director, guides MESA's people processes and ensures a strong and positive experience for employees. Sarfraz Shaikh, IT Director, leads efforts to ensure operational efficiency while reducing threats. Frank Greene has joined the Senior Leadership Team as Regional Manager, leading the largest of MESA's Services teams. Director of Sales, Kevin Jones, joins the team in a new capacity after managing inside sales.

MESA provides corrosion control solutions for critical infrastructure. Construction crews across the country deliver service solutions, while a centralized manufacturing team builds material solutions in Tulsa. A three-time Malcolm Baldrige Award recipient, MESA prioritizes performance excellence. MESA's purpose is to deliver SAFE, innovative solutions for the protection of people, property, and the planet.

