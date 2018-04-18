Mesa Biotech to Demonstrate New Molecular POC Testing Platform at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases

Diagnosis of influenza is difficult because initial symptoms can be similar to other upper respiratory virus infections. The patented Accula system enables healthcare professionals to access actionable, laboratory-quality results at the POC with greater sensitivity and specificity than current infectious disease rapid immunodiagnostic tests. Further, because antiviral medications for influenza are only effective when taken within 48 hours of symptom onset, rapid diagnostics are required to direct therapy for these viral infections.

The Accula System, a palm-sized, reusable dock with disposable test cassettes, offers the simplicity, convenience and procedural familiarity of traditional POC rapid immunoassays, while providing the superior sensitivity, specificity and information content of laboratory-based PCR testing. Test results are available in approximately 30 minutes to guide same day treatment decisions. The Accula Flu A/Flu B test is indicated for use with nasal swab collection that is less invasive than nasopharyngeal swabs and allows for a more comfortable specimen collection experience for the patient.

"We are wrapping up a devastating flu season in both Europe and the U.S., reinforcing the need for a rapid and accurate POC diagnostic that enables doctors to begin the appropriate treatment as soon as possible," said Hong Cai, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mesa Biotech, Inc. "With distributors identified in key EU markets, we are continuing to expand our distribution network for our initial Accula Flu A/Flu B test, as well as for follow-on POC diagnostics on our expandable PCR platform."

About Mesa Biotech Inc.

Mesa Biotech designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes next generation molecular diagnostic tests, bringing the superior diagnostic performance of nucleic acid PCR amplification to the point-of-care (POC). Mesa Biotech's Accula™ System consists of a portable, palm-sized dock and a disposable, assay-specific test cassettes. This patented system enables healthcare professionals to access actionable, laboratory-quality results at the POC with greater sensitivity and specificity than current infectious disease rapid immunoassays tests. Mesa Biotech's technology development has been funded to date by a series of grants and capital investments. For more information visit http://www.mesabiotech.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mesa-biotech-to-demonstrate-new-molecular-poc-testing-platform-at-the-european-congress-of-clinical-microbiology-and-infectious-diseases-300631927.html

SOURCE Mesa Biotech Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mesabiotech.com

