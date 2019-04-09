Mesa Biotech to Introduce Expanded Molecular POC Testing Portfolio at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesa Biotech Inc., a privately-held, molecular diagnostic company that has developed an affordable and easy to operate PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing platform designed specifically for point-of-care (POC) infectious disease diagnosis, today announced it will demonstrate its expanded, novel Accula™ Test System at the 29th Annual European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID). ECCMID is being held on April 13 – 16, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands and the Accula System will be on exhibit in Booth 1.1C. Mesa Biotech has obtained CE Mark in the European Union (EU), as well as 501(k) clearance and CLIA Waiver from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on both its Accula Flu A/Flu B and RSV tests.

The Accula System, recently named 2019 Frost & Sullivan Price/Performance Global Value Leader, is a palm-sized, reusable dock with disposable test cassettes. The novel molecular test system offers the simplicity, convenience and procedural familiarity of traditional POC rapid immunoassays, while providing the superior sensitivity, specificity and information content of laboratory-based PCR testing. Test results are available in approximately 30 minutes to guide same day treatment decisions. Both the Accula Flu A/Flu B and RSV tests are indicated for use with nasal swab collection that is less invasive than nasopharyngeal swabs and allows for a more comfortable specimen collection experience for the patient.

"We are excited to introduce our expanded PCR test platform at ECCMID," said Hong Cai, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mesa Biotech, Inc. "As our product offerings continue to increase, we are carefully selecting additional strategic distributors to add to our growing international network."

About Mesa Biotech Inc.

Mesa Biotech designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes next generation molecular diagnostic tests, bringing the superior diagnostic performance of nucleic acid PCR amplification to the point-of-care (POC). Mesa Biotech's Accula™ System consists of a portable, palm-sized dock and disposable, assay-specific test cassettes. This patented system enables healthcare professionals to access actionable, laboratory-quality results at the POC with greater sensitivity and specificity than current infectious disease rapid immunoassay tests. The Accula Flu A/Flu B and the Accula RSV tests have obtained CE Mark in the EU and 510(k) clearance and Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (CLIA) waiver from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Both products are distributed in the US by Sekisui Diagnostics under the Silaris™ brand. Mesa Biotech has also secured a number of strategic agreements for distribution in Europe and Asia. For more information visit http://www.mesabiotech.com.

SOURCE Mesa Biotech Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mesabiotech.com

