Mesa Biotech to Launch Molecular, Sample-to-Answer RSV Test at the 2019 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesa Biotech Inc., a privately-held, molecular diagnostic company that has developed an affordable, sample-to-answer, CLIA-waived PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing platform designed specifically for point-of-care (POC) infectious disease diagnosis, today announced the launch of its respiratory syncytial virus test (RSV). Mesa will demonstrate its expanded, novel Accula™ Test System at the 71st American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo. AACC is being held on August 4-8, 2019 at the convention center in Anaheim, CA. The Accula System's RSV and Flu A/Flu B molecular tests will be on exhibit in Booth 3902. Sekisui Diagnostics distributes both products in the US under the Silaris™ brand.

"We are excited to launch our second Accula point-of-care test at AACC," said Hong Cai, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mesa Biotech, Inc. "Similar to influenza, RSV requires a prompt and accurate diagnosis at the POC so treatment can begin, making our RSV test an important addition to our sample-to-answer PCR testing platform."

Respiratory syncytial virus is an RNA virus attributable to outbreaks of respiratory tract infections. RSV infections can occur throughout the year, but typically peak during the winter months. Studies indicate that nearly 100 percent of children will suffer from RSV infections by age two. RSV viruses not only cause upper respiratory tract infections but also bronchiolitis of the lower respiratory tract, which often becomes severe in infants and toddlers with underlying diseases. Diagnosis of RSV is difficult because the initial symptoms can be similar to those caused by other infectious agents. Considering the RSV virus is highly contagious, accurate diagnosis and prompt treatment of patients can have a positive effect on public health.

About Accula™ System

The Accula System, recently named 2019 Frost & Sullivan Price/Performance Global Value Leader, is a sample-to-answer palm-sized, reusable dock with single-use test cassettes. The novel molecular test system is a visually interpreted, FDA cleared, CLIA-waived PCR platform with the simplicity, convenience and procedural familiarity of traditional POC rapid immunoassay tests, while providing the superior sensitivity, specificity and information content of laboratory-based PCR testing. Both the Accula Flu A/Flu B and RSV tests are indicated for use with nasal swab collection that is less invasive than nasopharyngeal swabs and allows for a more comfortable specimen collection experience for the patient.

About Mesa Biotech Inc.

Mesa Biotech designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes next generation molecular diagnostic tests, bringing the superior diagnostic performance of nucleic acid PCR amplification to the point-of-care (POC). Mesa Biotech's Accula™ Flu A/Flu B and RSV tests have obtained CE Mark in the EU and 510(k) clearance and Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (CLIA) waiver from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Both products are distributed in the US by Sekisui Diagnostics under the Silaris™ brand. Mesa Biotech has also secured a number of strategic agreements for distribution in Europe and Asia. For more information visit http://www.mesabiotech.com.

SOURCE Mesa Biotech Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mesabiotech.com

