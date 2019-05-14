Mesa Moving and Storage Expands to Montana, Acquires Mergenthaler's Moving and Hauling Business

SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesa Moving and Storage ['Mesa'], a privately-held, US-based provider of moving, transportation, and logistics services, announced today that it has acquired the moving business operations of fellow UniGroup agent, Mergenthaler Transfer and Storage ['Mergenthaler'].

Under the terms of the agreement, Mesa will acquire the Mergenthaler household goods hauling business and their moving business, including location-based assets in Bozeman, Helena, and Whitefish, MT as well as Salt Lake City, UT.

"Partnering with Mergenthaler offers an outstanding opportunity for Mesa to add great people, increase our scale and capacity to better serve our customers across the Mountain States Region," said Kevin Head, CEO at Mesa.

The Mergenthaler offices in Montana will continue providing premier quality moving services, staffed by the same local management and teams who live in: Bozeman, Helena, and the Kalispell - Whitefish, MT area. The Montana branches join Mesa's current offices located in: Salt Lake City, UT, Boise, ID, Denver and Grand Junction, CO. Mergenthaler's Salt Lake City business operations will be merged into Mesa's Salt Lake City branch location.

"Mesa's acquisition of Mergenthaler allows us to expand our offices from four to seven and extends our coverage across the western states from Colorado, Utah, Idaho, to now include Montana," said Steven Elliott, CFO at Mesa. "The addition of Mergenthaler's hauling fleet will double Mesa's current fleet of long-distance owner-operator drivers and strengthen our operating position."

Mesa is the largest United Van Lines agent in the western United States.

J. Andrew Mengason, Chief Operating Officer at Mesa, also commented, "Joining forces with Mergenthaler makes smart business sense. It combines all of our strengths into a single company, Mesa, that will continue to focus on delivering service excellence and a winning spirit."

Founded in 1981, Mesa Moving and Storage is a Top 5 United agent in the US. Mesa specializes in household goods moving and relocation, office moving, warehouse storage, and logistics management. Our mission is to provide fast, reliable, and affordable moving services while delivering an exceptional customer experience.

