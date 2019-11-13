Mesa Natural Gas Solutions And Crusoe Energy Systems Target 50 Megawatts Of Flare-To-Computing Projects In Next Two Years

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesa Natural Gas Solutions (Mesa) and Crusoe Energy Systems (Crusoe) have announced an agreement to further their partnership by targeting 50 megawatts of flare-to-computing projects within the next two years.

The agreement is an extension of the two firms' mutual commitment to reduce the environmental impacts of flaring natural gas associated with oil development by utilizing Mesa's proprietary generators to turn that otherwise wasted natural gas into electrical power for on-site usage by Crusoe's data centers.



Together, the companies are deploying "Digitial Flare Mitigation" systems that utilize the generators to power Crusoe's modular data centers. These systems drastically reduce emissions of operations that would otherwise flare or vent the associated natural gas, and the systems allow oil companies to more efficiently produce petroleum at locations with stranded gas. Mesa and Crusoe plan to deploy 50 megawatts of Digital Flare Mitigation in the next two years as part of a broad strategy to reduce natural gas flaring in North America.

"Crusoe and Mesa share the goal of providing our clients with reliable, scalable and environmentally beneficial solutions in the oilfield," says Chase Lochmiller, CEO of Crusoe Energy Systems. "Mesa's fast-deploying and modular power generation capabilities have been a natural complement to Crusoe's mobile and modular Digital Flare Mitigation systems, and we look forward to achieving significant scale together over the next two years and beyond."

"We are extremely proud and excited to work with Crusoe and partner with them to convert stranded or flare gas to electricity for use in Crusoe's on-site data centers," says Scott Gromer, President and CEO of Mesa Natural Gas Solutions. "The Crusoe team has developed an innovative, cost effective solution to the growing issue of excess associated gas in the US oil fields. Oil and gas companies have asked for a solution to excess associate gas production and with Crusoe and Mesa's technology, we can economically consume the excess gas while reducing emissions."

Crusoe provides innovative solutions for the energy industry. By converting natural gas to energy-intensive computing, Crusoe's Digital Flare Mitigation service delivers an environmentally sound way to create a beneficial use for the otherwise wasted natural gas. Crusoe offers solutions to solve the gas flaring challenge for oil producers without upfront cost or operational complexity.

Mesa, a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, has gained attention for its unique business model built around a commitment to pursuing positive environmental initiatives to reduce the carbon footprints of a growing number of its customers. The power generated by Mesa from oil and gas production is used in a variety of applications, including well-site operations, powering massive computer facilities and standby power for commercial businesses.

Crusoe currently operates multiple flare mitigation projects in North Dakota and Montana's Bakken oilfield, Wyoming's Powder River Basin oilfield, and Colorado's Denver-Julesburg oilfield. Systems are scalable up to millions of cubic feet per day and can be deployed anywhere in the United States or Canada.

