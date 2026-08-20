Mesa Public Schools Ends Six-Year Streak of Procurement Audit Findings with OpenGov

Centralized procurement records and workflows helped Arizona's largest school district complete its 2026 audit review in just 48 hours

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesa Public Schools, Arizona's largest school district, recorded zero procurement-related audit findings in 2026 after a multi-year effort to modernize and centralize its procurement operations, including consolidating records and workflows with OpenGov.

The result marks a significant change for the district, which serves 58,000 students across 86 schools. For the previous six consecutive years, Mesa had received between one and three audit findings annually while procurement records were spread across network drives, email threads, and disconnected tools.

Mesa consolidated those records and workflows in OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management, giving its procurement team and auditors one place to access vendor responses, evaluations, approvals, contracts, and other documentation.

During the district's 2026 audit review, auditors completed their review of the district's selected procurement records in 48 hours. They selected 15 solicitations for review and were able to access the supporting documentation for each directly in OpenGov, including vendor responses, evaluation scores, award decisions, and contract approvals.

"I was completely flabbergasted when the auditor said we are done," said Michelle Hamilton, Procurement Director for Mesa Public Schools. "We did not have one flag. For a district this size to not have an audit finding of some sort is unheard of."

The change also reduced the administrative work surrounding the audit. Mesa's 18-person procurement team no longer spends a full day uploading documents to external portals, while auditors no longer have to spend weeks tracking down signatures and approvals.

The modernization has extended beyond the annual audit. Mesa has created 36 determination templates to automate electronic approvals for purchases of up to $300,000, moved contract renewals out of email and into a tracked workflow, and resolved a 14-year-old document naming convention problem. The district estimates it has reclaimed approximately 24 days of collective staff time during each audit cycle.

Mesa also configured OpenGov to support its "Heisman Method," a structured scoring approach that standardizes vendor evaluations and documents award decisions. By May 2025, the district had centralized its procurement records in one searchable system.

"Mesa's story shows what happens when accountability is built into the workflow instead of recreated after the fact," said Casey Hill, Director of Product Management at OpenGov. "When the record of a decision is captured as the work happens, public agencies spend less time assembling documentation and more time serving their communities. That's what more effective and accountable government looks like."

About OpenGov

OpenGov powers the AI platform for local and state governments across the United States. More than 2,000 cities, counties, school districts, special districts, and state agencies use OpenGov to connect finance, operations, infrastructure, and community services in one unified ecosystem, purpose-built for government. One in three people in the U.S. has better access to their government through OpenGov.

The OpenGov Public Service Platform brings together ERP and community operations including accounting, asset management, billing and revenue, budgeting, grants management, HCM, permitting, and purchasing. Powered by OG Assist, AI is embedded through the platform to help teams surface insights, complete workflows, and make better decisions faster.

Learn about OpenGov's mission to power more effective and accountable government at OpenGov.com.

SOURCE OpenGov, Inc.