Chula Vista Student Pursues Dental Career with Scholarship at UEI College

CHULA VISTA, Calif., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since her earliest childhood memories, Isabella Troncoso Medrano has wanted to be a dentist.

Growing up in Mexico, she often spent time at her aunt's dental office while her mother was at work. Instead of being bored by the clinic, she found herself fascinated. At age 16, she moved to the U.S. to pursue an education that would lead to dental school.

Isabella Troncoso Medrano Received Scholarship

Today, Troncoso Medrano is working toward that goal from two directions. She is currently a biology major at a San Diego area university and a student in the Dental Assistant program at UEI College's Chula Vista campus.

"I knew I needed to start saving for dental school," Troncoso Medrano said. "But I didn't want to spend my time working in a restaurant or somewhere unrelated. I wanted to be in the dental field."

Her dedication recently earned national recognition. The PDS Health Foundation selected her as a recipient of the Dr. Carolyn Ghazal Dental Assistant Scholarship, which provides financial support and mentorship. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $1.9 million in scholarships to over 400 students.

"It's the perfect combination of everything I like," Troncoso Medrano said. "It's biology, problem solving, and creativity."

The program's flexibility allows her to balance university coursework with vocational training. At UEI, hands-on lab sessions allow her to practice techniques used by professionals daily, such as assisting dentists during patient care and passing instruments.

She credits her instructor, Angelica Ivey, with providing real-world insights that bring the lessons to life.

"She's very supportive and always sharing stories from when she worked in the field," Troncoso Medrano said. "It helps you understand what the job will actually be like."

The scholarship will cover a significant portion of her tuition, easing financial pressure as she prepares for the rigors of dental school.

"When we invest in students who are driven by their dedication and passion for healthcare, like Isabella, we're doing more than funding education," said Carli Casey of the PDS Health Foundation. "This scholarship is an investment in access to care."

For Troncoso Medrano, the award confirms she is making the right moves.

"Sometimes I wonder if all the effort is worth it," she said. "But when people see your passion and support you like this, it reminds you that you're on the right path."

ABOUT UEI COLLEGE: Founded in 1982, UEI College is an accredited institution that provides students with vocational and career training in healthcare and skilled trades. Each of the hands-on programs offered are designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their futures. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months. For more information visit www.uei.edu.

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SOURCE UEI College