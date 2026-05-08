UEI College and United Education Institute to Host Nationwide Open House Events on May 14

Prospective Students Invited to Explore Hands-On Training for Careers in Healthcare and Skilled Trades at Campuses Across the Country

IRVINE, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Education Institute (UEI) and UEI College will host a nationwide Open House event on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The event will take place at all campus locations across the country, except for the West Covina, California, location.

UEI campus locations are found in Arizona with campuses in Mesa and Phoenix; California campuses are located in Bakersfield, Chula Vista, Fresno, Garden Grove, Gardena, Huntington Park, Oceanside, Ontario, Reseda, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton, and West Covina; Georgia features locations in Morrow and Stone Mountain; Nevada is home to a campus in Las Vegas; New Mexico has a location in Albuquerque; Texas locations include Dallas and Houston; and Washington has a campus in Tacoma.

The Open House is designed to provide prospective students and their families with a comprehensive look at the career training opportunities available in high-demand fields. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the campus and modern training labs, meet with staff and instructors, and have their questions answered regarding programs, financial aid, and career services.

"We invite you to come and learn about UEI, see our modern training labs, and explore the programs we have to offer in skilled trades and entry-level healthcare," said Joseph Cockrell, Spokesperson for UEI. "Our mission is to help students build a future they can be proud of, and these open house events are the perfect way for the community to experience the supportive, hands-on learning environment we provide."

The event will be held in two sessions to accommodate varying schedules: from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to campus tours, attendees can enjoy light refreshments while they explore program offerings in healthcare and skilled trades.

For more information about the Open House or to RSVP, please visit uei.edu/trade-school-events.

Media Contact:

Joseph Cockrell

[email protected]

949-812-7749

SOURCE UEI College