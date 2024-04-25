MESCIUS inc. Introduces Document Solutions v7.1

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the Document Solutions v7.1 release. This release introduces features and enhancements to MESCIUS's server-side document APIs, JavaScript document viewers, and editors. The v7.1 update includes many innovative features to elevate the document processing experience.

The v7.1 release introduces advanced multimedia features in Document Solutions for PDF API and the Document Solutions PDF Viewer. This new feature allows users to seamlessly enrich PDFs with audio and video elements, which enhances engagement and interactivity. Users can now dynamically create content with the new RichMediaAnnotation class alongside interactive media controls for seamless navigation. In Document Solutions PDF Viewer users can select text and add comments, enhancing collaboration and document annotation. Read the release announcement to learn more about elevating the PDF experience in applications with the v7.1 features for Document Solutions for PDF.

In Document Solutions for Excel, .NET and Java editions users can now take advantage of a new feature allowing them to selectively ignore errors within specific Excel cell ranges, enhancing the overall presentation and accuracy of data. Additionally, the update introduces enhanced control over formula calculation through flexible CalculationMode options, empowering users to tailor the process to their specific needs during Excel I/O operations. Furthermore, Document Solutions for Excel now supports custom sort orders and multi-column sorting in Excel templates, offering greater flexibility in sorting data based on multiple conditions. Visit the website to learn more about the v7.1 updates to the .NET and Java editions of Document Solutions for Excel.

The v7.1 release brought several enhancements to Document Solutions for Imaging and Document Solutions Image Viewer. Drawing rotated text within unrotated rectangular bounds is now supported, ensuring efficient space utilization and layout consistency. Users can seamlessly convert image formats in the JavaScript Image Viewer, ensuring platform compatibility. The enhanced "Save" button includes a convenient "Save As" dropdown menu, facilitating effortless conversion for an enhanced user experience. View the release article to learn more about additional enhancements for Document Solutions for Imaging and the Document Solutions Image Viewer.

"This release empowers developers to select text and add comments in Document Solutions PDF Viewer - a feature that makes it convenient to collaborate over PDF documents within the Javascript framework," said Product Manager Shilpa Sharma. "Furthermore, improvements in the Document Solutions for Excel APIs ensure seamless integration with SpreadJS, alongside enhanced support for Document Solutions for Excel templates, promising an elevated development experience."

