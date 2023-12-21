MESCIUS inc. Introduces SpreadJS v17

News provided by

MESCIUS inc.

21 Dec, 2023, 16:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, Pa,, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the SpreadJS v17 release. The highlights of SpreadJS v17 include a new GanttSheet and ReportSheet add-on, chart and workbook enhancements, and more. These features expand developers' capabilities within their JavaScript applications when building high-performance enterprise spreadsheets. SpreadJS v17 is now available as an upgrade for existing customers and a download for new customers on the MESCIUS website. 

Continue Reading

SpreadJS v17 introduces a new optional GanttSheet add-on. This fast, data-bound DataTable view with Gantt Chart behavior allows for creating Work Breakdown Structures and Production Schedules. It provides a clear visual representation of project tasks, timelines, and dependencies, making planning and managing projects easier. SpreadJS' new GanttSheet add-on tracks the progress of each job and the overall project by marking completed tasks and comparing them with the planned timeline. Read the release announcement to learn how to start with the GanttSheet add-on.

In SpreadJS v17, the team has added another optional add-on: ReportSheet. This new sheet type for SpreadJS provides support for creating and managing reports. These reports include marketing strategies, travel reports, sales track reports, and employee reports. Usually, these reports can take significant time and effort to compile, but ReportSheet makes the process flexible and straightforward. Visit the website to get started with SpreadJS' new ReportSheet optional add-on.

Part of the SpreadJS v17 release includes several chart enhancements. The team has added a Waterfall chart, which shows a running total as added or subtracted values. In addition to the Waterfall chart, line charts in SpreadJS now support formatting with smooth lines. JavaScript developers will also find that SpreadJS supports inserting charts using multi-selections, like Microsoft Excel. In addition to selecting a continuous data area, users can now press the Ctrl key to select multiple, non-contiguous regions to create a chart. Explore other updates to SpreadJS's charts and workbooks in v17.

"SpreadJS v17 introduces two new optional add-on components: GanttSheet and ReportSheet," said Product Manager Kevin Ashley. "These two add-ons give you the power to add Gantt Charts easily and quickly or create custom reports. Use new features like waterfall charts, sheet tab styles, and lollipop variance sparklines to convey data and increase readability more effectively."

About MESCIUS inc.: MESCIUS inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS inc. is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.


 

SOURCE MESCIUS inc.

Also from this source

MESCIUS inc. Releases Wijmo 2023 v2

MESCIUS inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the Wijmo 2023 v2 release. The final...

MESCIUS inc. Launches ComponentOne 2023 v3 Release

MESCIUS inc, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the ComponentOne 2023 v3 release. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.