MESCIUS inc. Launches ComponentOne 2024 v1

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS inc, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the ComponentOne 2024 v1 release. The highlights of the year's first major release include the beta version of Microsoft Office 365 Themes for WinForms, FlexChart for .NET MAUI, FlexViewer for Blazor Server, and much more.

The ComponentOne team has been working hard to design a new, updated look for the Windows Forms controls based on the Microsoft 365 applications. These are like previous Office themes but with more spacing, rounded corners, and more. This is the first public release of the Microsoft Office 356 Themes with support for FlexGrid, FlexChart, Ribbon, Accordion, and Input and partial support for other controls. Read the release announcement to learn more about the beta version of ComponentOne's Microsoft Office 365 Themes for WinForms.

With the 2024 v1 release, developers can build dynamic dashboards and data visualizations with FlexChart, a cross-platform C# .NET MAUI chart control. This flexible charting library is now supported across the entire .NET platform. Users can choose from 80+ popular chart types and configurations. Visit the website to learn about FlexChart for MAUI.

In this latest release, ComponentOne's FlexViewer for Blazor Server allows .NET developers to view reports and PDF documents in Blazor Server applications with page navigation, search, touch support, continuous scrolling, and file export (PDF, HTML, Excel, Word, Image). Explore the release article to learn more about FlexViewer for Blazor Server.

"We continue to 'flex' our Flex family of UI controls this release. These flexible new features help .NET developers achieve their [highly specific] project requirements," said Product Manager Greg Lutz.

